The Federal Police arrested for purposes and extradition on Monday in Paraty, Rio de Janeiro, a former 69-year-old Argentine Navy officer accused of crimes against humanity and kidnapping, the PF said in a statement released on Tuesday. -market.

21/06/2018 REUTERS / Leonardo Benassatto

Photo: .

“The former Argentine soldier is suspected of being part of the operations team of the Task Group of ESMA (Armed Mechanical School of the Argentine Navy). In Argentina, the group was held responsible for the murders of students, union members and opposition politicians, whose bodies they would have been thrown overboard on the so-called ‘death flights’ “, said the Federal Police without revealing the name of the ex-soldier.

The Federal Police did not release the name of the ex-soldier, but two sources with knowledge of the matter told . he was Gonzalo Sánchez, known as “El Chispa”.

ESMA was one of the main centers for the detention, torture and extermination of political dissidents during the Argentine military dictatorship between 1976 and 1983.

According to the PF note, the ex-soldier was wanted by Interpol and had already been arrested for the purpose of extradition in 2013, in Angra dos Reis, also in Rio de Janeiro, but a court decision placed him under house arrest. In 2019, in turn, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) authorized his extradition and, since then, he was on the run.

Sánchez was arrested in Angra dos Reis in 2013 and later had his extradition authorized by the Supreme Court.

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

