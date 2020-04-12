Peyton Royce talks about when The IIconics will make their return to WWE.

Peyton royce, one of the members of The IIconics, recently had a question and answer session on their story of Instagram where he has spoken on a wide variety of topics. Among them, one of the questions was about when we could see her together with Billie kay making his return to television.

The words of Royce were as follows:

The IIconics they will return. Can i tell you when Not.

We recall that the latest news on the state of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay as The IIconics they were informed earlier this year. According Dave Meltzer, The IIconics They were taken off television because the creatives wanted to improve their plans. According to the journalist, no details have yet been released on how they want to improve the position of Peyton royce and Billie kay in the women’s division and what it would consist of.

One of the last appearances of The IIconics was his combat against Charlotte Flair and Becky lynch during the episode of WWE RAW from November 18. Also throughout that week, they recorded a segment with R-Truth which was issued for the Black friday of WWE Shop, looking forward to next week.

Let’s hope that Peyton Royce and Billie Kay come back as soon as possible and we can see them in action in the rings of WWE.

Who would you like to see The IIconics fight back on?

