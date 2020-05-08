Not every day, four sports legends – like Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson– they participate in a video call and, when they do, they take the opportunity to relive their respective rivalries.

On the eve of The Match, an event that will pit Manning and Tiger against Brady and Mickelson in a golf duel on May 24, the quartet engaged in a battle of remarks to heat up the confrontation.

The former Colts and Broncos quarterback did not miss the opportunity to annoy the most winning passer in history, reminding him of his recent friction with the authorities in Tampa, his new home, when he was looking for a park to train amid the pandemic .

Sorry not sorry … pic.twitter.com/qSbYVsHXVz – Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 7, 2020

“Given the situation, the tournament had to be in Florida. After Tom’s arrest, he was unable to leave the state. Tiger and I spoke to the Tampa Sheriff and he will have permission to go and play in Palm Beach,” he said. Peyton, before the smile of the other three athletes and the moderator of the virtual meeting.

And he continued, delving into the sport that they know best, American football: “I will be honest. I have never played very well in their territory, perhaps this is considered a neutral place. I would have loved to have this tournament in a place where they were not Tom likes: Indianapolis, Denver, Boston after he betrayed them and broke their hearts. ”

From the moment he listened to “Boston,” the six-time Super Bowl winner couldn’t hold back the laughter, which then increased to the taunt rate, before Manning ended it with a quirky comparison:

“I think the teams are fair. Phil chose the right teammate for Tom. Together they have 11 championships. Tiger and I have 17 as I count them,” he shot.

Mickelson, for his part, concentrated on mocking his victories over the ‘Tiger’ by showing him a photograph in which he helped him put on the green jacket that accredited him as a champion of the Masters.

Phil came out talking trash, but Tiger had the green jacket ready It’s @TigerWoods & Peyton vs. @PhilMickelson & @TomBrady Capital One’s The Match is on May 24 at Tiger’s course, The Medalist, only on TNT. Full interview in the B / R app https://t.co/99p5H7EB4W pic.twitter.com/5BJkMzl9dT – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2020

“Tiger recognizes this; obviously, when you were putting the jacket on me. It fit me perfectly, thank you. And this is the dueling trophy. In fact, Tiger, I don’t know if you know what it looks like. You may have seen it out of the corner of your eye, but that’s what it looks like. ”

The response of the 15-time Major winner did not require much dialogue. He pretended to be cold and covered himself with the green coat he holds as the current champion of Augusta, after this year’s edition was suspended due to the coronavirus.

