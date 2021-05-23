Pexip starts the year with growth | News | Communications

Pexip has presented results for the first quarter of 2021 driven by technological innovation. Subscription revenue measured in ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) reached $ 87.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, down from $ 56.7 million in the first quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 54%. The growth was driven by several contracts with key clients, including: New South Wales Health in Australia ($ 2.4 million over three years), to enable virtual health practices; the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (over $ 1 million in three years), to enable connectivity between its video conferencing teams and Microsoft Teams; and Honeywell, the US Fortune 500 conglomerate, to provide the company’s video conference rooms with interoperability with Microsoft Teams and automate calls with the push of a single button to join conferences. Likewise, the percentage of revenue from existing customers was 104% over the previous year, including a 9% churn.

“I am very satisfied with the results of the team in the first quarter, which has achieved solid and continued growth. Given that a large part of the renovations were signed in the previous quarter, it is good to see our great ability to attract new clients during this quarter, ”he said Odd Sverre Østlie, CEO of Pexip. “We have recently seen strong development in our order book, and we are on track to reach our ARR target of $ 300 million by 2024. We are vigorously executing our long-term expansion plan, and investing in growth in our team when it comes to sales and product development. “

The launch of a native integration with EPIC, the world’s largest provider of electronic health record systems, was the latest addition to Pexip Health’s private, secure and branded solutions for virtual meetings and healthcare teleconsultations. In the first quarter, Pexip signed the first client of Pexip Private Cloud, a public sector organization.

In March, Pexip announced a collaboration with NVIDIA for the gaming and professional markets, to explore how advanced conversational artificial intelligence and deep learning technologies can create a more immersive and engaging video meeting experience for everyone, regardless of device.

Revenues for the first quarter were NOK 179.7 million, 20% more than the 150.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, also thanks to the increase in revenue from Pexip as a Service with new customers. Cost of sales in the first quarter was NOK 15.0 million, reflecting a gross margin of 92%, compared to NOK 4.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, due to higher cost of hosting and network related to the increase in use of Pexip as a Service, as well as a shift towards cloud computing from investment in proprietary hardware.

Salaries and personnel expenses amounted to NOK 175.6 million in the quarter (98% of revenue), compared to NOK 72.6 million (48% of revenue). The increase is mainly due to the high growth of employees in the last twelve months, in line with Pexip’s growth strategy.

Reported EBITDA in the first quarter was negative at NOK 53.1 million, reflecting a negative margin of 30%, compared to NOK 35.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. EBITDA margin evolution This is expected, as the company invests in growth initiatives in which the expected increase in revenues will lag behind the increase in operating expenses due to start-up time, according to the defined strategy.