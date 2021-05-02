Pexip creates a more immersive video conferencing experience | News | Communications

Pexip announces a collaboration with NVIDIA to explore how advanced technologies like conversational AI and deep learning can create a more immersive and engaging video conferencing experience for everyone, regardless of device.

Pexip creates a more immersive video conferencing experience.

The software development kit NVIDIA Maxine for GPU Accelerated enables functions such as high resolution, device reduction, face tracking, body posture estimation, and background noise removal. The flexible and secure infrastructure of the communications provider allows you to take full advantage of these features at the server level, so that all participants in a virtual meeting have the same experience. Together, the technologies of the two companies take virtual meetings to a new level of development.

“Bringing together advanced NVIDIA AI capabilities with Pexip’s unique architecture will allow us to reinvent virtual meetings to deliver richer, more human interactions,” he says. Giles Chamberlin, CTO and co-founder of Pexip. “Pexip transcodes live broadcasts during meetings to provide each participant with the best possible audio and video experience. In the future we will explore new extensions and applications of our server-side transcoding technology with NVIDIA Maxine.”

Both companies are also collaborating in the development of noise cancellation technologies for users. Audio quality is even more important than video in virtual meetings, early results show that removing background noise can significantly improve the meeting experience. With more and more people working remotely or in hybrid mode, sources of distraction increase and it is important to optimize the virtual experience so that everyone can focus on the meeting.