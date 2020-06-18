Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The reveal of the PlayStation 5 games and design sparked divided discussion and opinion. While Sony has already given us a more complete look at its plans for the new generation, there is one very important detail that remains a secret: the price of the console.

Various clues have indicated that PlayStation 5 will not necessarily be a cheap console. However, members of the industry believe that Sony will do its best to offer a system with a not very high price, accessible to the pocket of its followers.

During one of his recent streams, popular youtuber Felix « PewDiePie » Kjellberg gave his opinion on the matter. The content creator was clear and criticized Sony for not disclosing the price of the PlayStation 5.

PewDiePie believes Sony hides something with the price of PlayStation 5

From PewDiePie’s perspective, it is bad news not to know the price of PlayStation 5 for its premiere later this year. The youtuber thinks Sony hides the detail for good reason.

PewDiePie believes the reveal event was the ideal place to also confirm the price. However, Sony has not said anything about the cost of the standard version of the console or its digital version.

The youtuber recalled when Sony hype about the price of PlayStation 4, so it seems strange that the strategy is not the same for the next-generation console. For this reason, PewDiePie fears that the console is indeed expensive.

« Wasn’t it like this when they announced PlayStation 4, the price was amazing and they were so proud of it? The fact that they haven’t announced the price is not good news, » said PewDiePie.

On the other hand, the youtuber spoke about the design of the console and was not convinced. In one of his most recent videos he shared the memes of the PlayStation 5 and claimed that the console seemed ugly to him.

PlayStation 5 will debut later this year. Find all the news related to the new generation console at this link.

