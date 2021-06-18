Peugeot’s range of electric and plug-in hybrids

SIGN UP HERE, FOR FREE, TO THE PEUGEOT-e-XPERIENCE DAYS

Peugeot is, today, one of the brands that is most firmly betting on the electrification. The arrival on the market of Peugeot e-208 2019 was a turning point for the French manufacturer and, since then, the range has not stopped growing. The one hundred percent electric utility shortly after his replica in SUV format with the e-2008.

For his part, Peugeot 3008 premiered one new plug-in hybrid technology which already has two different versions. On saloon format -Also familiar- the 508 PSE not only demonstrates the electrified possibilities of the brand, but also its sportier ambitions.

If these four vehicles have something in common, it is that they have earned the right to carry the Zero Emissions label of the DGT, what translates into advantages in several sections: for example, in parking in cities in regulated parking areas, in access to restricted traffic areas, as well as in the purchase aid that is currently reflected in Plan Moves 3.

Peugeot e-208, e-2008, 3008 Hybrid4 and 508 PSE have in common also that they will star in a “tour”, the Peugeot e-Xperience Days, for different spanish cities what for you can try them on the urban route completely free of charge, accompanied by the monitors and the team from the AUTOPISTA magazine. We will be in Malaga, Valencia, Seville, Barcelona and Bilbao during the next month: find your date and your city in this link and do not miss the opportunity to try a range that we will explain in detail below.

Peugeot e-208, capable of traveling up to 340 km in electric power.

Peugeot e-208: the benchmark electric utility vehicle

The e-208 is he electric utility vehicle from the Peugeot range: a vehicle with all the benefits of an electric car, but with a great character as to sensations and quality, as demonstrated by Peugeot throughout its 208 range. It shares, in turn, the same platform and technology as the e-2008, the latter already in an SUV format. AestheticallyIt differs from the 208 with heat engines on the front grille, painted largely in the same color as the body, the wheels, the lion emblem and some covered sections to improve its aerodynamics.

Count with one 100 kW (136 hp) electric motor. Its lithium-ion battery, 50 kWh capacity (with a guarantee of 8 years or 160,000 km), allows you to travel up to 340 kilometers without any emission into the atmosphere. Then, to recharge it, we will need just half an hour to go to 80 percent of its capacity at a point of 100 kW of power. In a 74 kW Wallbox, the wait is about 8 hours for a full charge, while in a 11 kW three-phase Wallbox the times are reduced to 5 hours and 15 minutes.

Interior of the Peugeot e-208.

The maximum speed in electric of the Peugeot e-208 is 150 km / h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.1 seconds. The driver can choose between three driving modes: “Eco”, “Normal” and “Sport”, the latter with all the available power, plus two retention modes to regenerate energy during decelerations.

For a more sporty touch, Peugeot offers the GT finish with the e-208: it is the most complete finish in the range, above the “Active” and “Allure” finishes. The e-208 GT includes 17-inch alloy wheels, black lacquered wheel arch and window trims, 10-inch touchscreen with 3D connected navigation, black headlining, dynamic seats (heated front) with colored stitching , aluminum pedals, keyless entry and start system, full LED headlights …

Peugeot e-2008, the electric version of the French urban SUV and manufactured in Spain.

Peugeot e-2008: the SUV allied with the city

The Peugeot e-2008 is the electric version of the French urban SUV, a vehicle manufactured in Spain, specifically in the PSA factory in Vigo. The brother of the e-208 incorporates practically all the details that the utility bodywork, but in a higher driving position for better traffic control and safety. It maintains the same mechanics as the e-208, with 100 kW (136 hp) power, identical recharging times and a slightly lower homologated autonomy: 310 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle.

His equipment it is also the most complete. Highlights, for example, i-cockpit 3D that had previously been commissioned to release the e-208: this new digital instrumentation provides a new way of visualizing the available information, in a holographic way and presented at different levels. In the case of the Peugeot e-2008 SUV, a wide variety of upper segment driving aids: lane keeping system, involuntary lane departure warning, emergency braking system with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists, adaptive cruise control with “Stop & Go” function …

The sportiest part in the range of the Peugeot e-2008, again, we find it in the GT finish, what includes finishes in Alcantara in the cabin and the most complete equipment.

Peugeot 3008 GT Hybrid4, the most efficient, powerful and safe version of the 3008 plug-in hybrid range.

Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4: now with all-wheel drive

The Peugeot 3008 has its own plug-in hybrid versions that, like the Peugeot e-208 and 2-008, earns the Zero label of the DGT. The Hybrid4 variant in the French compact SUV it is the last to arrive in the range and, in addition, through the big door, being the more performance and efficient version.

On the one hand, it has a 200 hp PureTech petrol engine; on the other, it has two electric motors, one of 81 kW (100 hp) on the front axle and another of 83 kW (112 hp) on the rear axle. In combination with a e-EAT8 transmission, total power amounts to 300 hp which can be transmitted to all four wheels. In the range we also find the front-wheel drive Hybrid version, in this case with 224 HP of combined power.

Interior of the Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4 2021.

The lithium ion battery has a capacity of 13.2 kWh, which guarantees a autonomy in one hundred percent electric mode of up to 59 km in the case of the Hybrid4 version and 56 km in the Hybrid. There is also various driving modes available, specifically four: “Electric”, to move in electric up to a maximum speed of 135 km / h; “Sport”, looking for maximum power; “Hybrid”, which automatically optimizes the hybrid system; and “4WD”, for greater safety in adverse conditions thanks to 4×4 traction

The new Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4 also hit the market with technological innovations in your equipment: for example, the innovative “Night Vision” system, capable of detecting pedestrians and animals on the road more than 200 meters away at night and in poor visibility conditions.

Peugeot 508 PSE and 508 SW PSE: sporty plug-in hybrids in saloon and station wagon bodies.

Peugeot 508 PSE: the most exclusive saloon

The PSE version of the Peugeot 508 saloon, also with family body, has the honor of being the most powerful, exclusive and sporty in the range. The acronym PSE refers to competition department from the lion brand (Peugeot Sport Engineered): its plug-in hybrid mechanics develops a total of 360 hp of power and 520 Nm of torque, coming from a 1.6-liter, 200 hp turbo gasoline engine and two electric motors, one on each axle, copying the scheme seen previously in the 3008 Hybrid4.

The benefits are noteworthy: from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.2 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 250 km / h (up to 135 km / h in electric). And all this with a Approved average consumption of just 2 liters per 100 km and one emission-free range of up to 42 km, according to the WLTP cycle. Of course, also with the Zero label of the DGT. The Peugeot saloon also has a plug-in version far from the sportiest part, with 224 hp of power.

To recharge your battery you need about 4 hours with a 3.7 kW charger cable, included with the 508 PSE; optionally you can purchase a 7.4 kW cable for charging in just 1 hour and 45 minutes. In the equipment Included in its range is, for example, the same night vision system seen before, the emergency braking system, the Head-up display with projections on the windshield, adaptive cruise control with lane keeping and a long etcetera.

