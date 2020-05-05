Peugeot has reiterated its will to be in the Endurance World Cup in 2022 with the new WEC rules, although it has not clarified whether it will be with a hypercar or adapting to the new LMDh regulations.

The French brand made this announcement a few months ago, but since the Automobile Club de L’Ouest and the IMSA decided to create a new category of convergence, the LMDh, there has been a silence in the communication of the brand.

Initial plans to go with Rebellion and with a car manufactured in collaboration with Oreca suffered a setback with the announcement by the Swiss watchmaker to stop its sports activity at the end of this season and Oreca’s to bet on the LMDh thinking about customers, not in vain it is the largest provider of LMP2 chassis.

Jean-Marc Finot, head of PSA Motorsport, has finally confirmed that the program is going ahead and that they want to be on track in 2022 as originally planned.

“In a scenario of no competition and the inability of our suppliers to deliver components, we made the decision to temporarily close PSA Motorsport in March. Despite this, we have continued to work closely with our collaborators to advance the WEC project in the right address during this period of confinement, “Finot tells the Endurance-Info web portal.

“Thanks to teleworking, we have been able to maintain the research and development activity, with the means that the PSA group has made available to us. The impact of this health crisis has been mitigated and our objective continues to be on track in 2022”, he adds .

Finot and his team are currently awaiting the drafting of the LMDh rules, to study their technical possibilities and financial requirements, to decide whether the car will be built according to the hypercar rules or under the new possibility of the LMDh.

It should be noted that, for the moment, Peugeot does not have any hypercar in production, nor has it presented or announced a project for a legal street vehicle of this nature.

Finot explained that after this crisis, “motor sports should have a greater concern for their social and environmental responsibility and significantly reduce their costs. This will be true for both the Endurance World Cup and any other championship. ”

“The priority for a championship should be competitiveness and spectacle, rather than the development of unreasonable technologies as we have seen so far. We are in a race against the clock to ensure the permanence of motor sport. Only in this way can we continue this great adventure.”

What is most striking is not the need to reduce costs, but the need to avoid unreasonable technologies, a path that can be a sample of power and capacity, but that does not lead anywhere to the real world of the automobile and that ends up skyrocketing costs. It is a clear warning to legislators and promoters.

PSA Motorsport is currently working with new partners on its project because 2022 is just around the corner, as they say. Of course, WEC’s return to the calendar year gives them a margin of almost six months over the original calendar, but it will also mean reaching Le Mans 2022 with a lower filming.

