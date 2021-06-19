Peugeot P4 (1981): a Mercedes G-Class with a French accent

In the late 1970s, the french army He desperately needed a replacement for his aging Hotchkiss-Willys. These multi-purpose light vehicles were falling apart, to the point that Citroën had to sell its Mehari for military use as an emergency solution. In the early 1980s, Peugeot won the tender to supply more than 10,000 light off-roaders the army. His proposal was called Peugeot P4, and it was surprisingly similar to the Mercedes G-Class. This is its curious story.

Any tender for a public body as important as an army, must have at least 50% of national components for approval – an especially important rule if we talk about France, a traditionally protectionist state. But Peugeot knew that it could not present a 100% viable project by itself. Therefore, the P4 project was carried out by a curious transnational alliance, whose equation had German and Austrian components. At this time, we have to review the Mercedes g class, launched on the market in the late 70s.

It was born in the same way as the Peugeot P4, a military project. Initiated to the wishes of the Shah of Iran – then a majority shareholder in Mercedes and executed by Daimler, Steyr and PuchIt was an all-rounder that stood out for its excellent off-road capabilities, contained size and great reliability. Mercedes wrote off the development costs of the Geländewagen by producing a civilian version – which is still on sale as the Mercedes G-Class. Although it is an extremely sumptuous oriented car, it still retains its 4×4 abilities.

The Peugeot P4 was essentially a Mercedes G-Class. Peugeot acquired from Steyr-Daimler-Puch the chassis and bodies, unpainted and without the rest of the components that make up a complete assembled car. Mercedes supplied Peugeot with the steering system, its axles and its gearbox. Peugeot was then in charge of assembling its engines and gearbox in France.. Outwardly, only the Peugeot emblem installed on the front – and not on all versions – made it clear that it was not a Mercedes G-Class.

Its four-speed manual gearbox was taken from a Peugeot 604 and its engine was the well-known gasoline XN8. A two-liter four-cylinder with just 84 hp, which was also installed in the Peugeot range of passenger cars, specifically in the 504 and 505. Likewise, the French army ordered the supply of some Peugeot P4 equipped with diesel engines. This engine was again a four-cylinder, 2.5-liter, atmospheric aspiration, with a power of only 75 hp and a top speed limited to a scant 108 km / h.

They were light machines, with a curb weight of 1,895 kilos, and they retained practically all the enviable off-road qualities of the Mercedes G-Class. The only comparative offense was their no differential lock on the front axle – and it didn’t really affect his off-road motor skills too much. All Peugeot P4s were manufactured with pick-up body, with canvas doors and rear cover. These pick-ups had two front seats and two benches at the rear.

After 5 years, all the gasoline P4s were converted to diesel use, less complicated in logistical terms.

They were manufactured in short wheelbase and long wheelbase versions – 2,400 mm and 2,800 mm respectively. Box versions were also made, and a few armored units for senior positions in the French army. These Peugeot P4 ended up being used also by the armed forces of some French-speaking African countries, former French colonies such as Mali or Senegal. At the end of their production, the Peugeot P4s mostly equipped XD3 turbocharged engines from the Peugeot 505, with 95 hp power.

Like the Mercedes G-Class, the Peugeot P4s were also sold to the civilian population. To deter the public, its price was raised: in 1987 a P4 diesel pick-up sold for 187,000 francs, a price 50% higher than a Land Rover Defender 90 of the time. It is estimated that its production was about 13,500 units, of which 6,000 were entirely produced by Panhard from 1986 on – Panhard was the military division of the PSA Group. It was discontinued in the mid-1990s.

The curious case of the Peugeot P4 V6

Barely a handful of 2.8 V6-powered units were built by Peugeot. The project began thanks to the initiative of the ASA 1000, an association of military participants in automobile competitions. They convinced the high command of pparticipate in the Paris-Dakar with a specially prepared P4, thanks to a 170 hp engine used in high-end Peugeot. In 1985, two units started the Dakar, and although one did not finish, the second Peugeot P4 finished 27th overall.

The Peugeot P4 V6 raced the Dakar three times, and accompanied Vatanen and Kankkunen another two times.

For the next edition, they mounted a more powerful engine, with an additional 10 hp and a revised running gear. In 1987 and 1988 the Peugeot P4s were the Peugeot 205 T16 assistance cars from Vatanen and Kankkunen. The Peugeot P4 V6s returned to the African desert three more times, always in the hands of the press department of the French brand, and always acting as support vehicles for special events: tests in the desert of the Peugeot range or even a presentation of the curious Peugeot Partner Grand Raid.