Peugeot has lowered the price of its range of cars in its digital store, which allows you to consult the offers of the nearest dealers without leaving home. All to give way to the ‘stock’ that has accumulated since the state of alarm was decreed in mid-March.

Simply enter our zip code to check the available units of the model that interests us the most, being able to navigate between multiple dealers according to proximity. A brand consultant will contact you to resolve queries about the conditions of sale and proceed to deliver the vehicle. The store is accessible at this link.

A simulation with the best-selling Peugeot 208 reveals units in Madrid of the Like finish with discounts of 3,900 euros, for 11,570 euros when for equipment the recommended rate is 15,470. They are below even the original 13,000 euros of this version when it dispenses with all the extras.

Another of the included models is the Peugeot 2008, the compact SUV. In this case, with multiple units discounted 3,500 euros. For example, copies of the Active finish valued at 22,150 euros are on sale from 18,650 euros, also below the base price of the version without extras.

Other examples, such as the 508 saloon or the 5008 SUV, boast sales of 7,400 and 5,300 euros respectively. The store covers the set of passenger cars and commercial vehicles of the French brand.

PEUGEOT 2008, ‘MADE IN VIGO’

When Peugeot presented its 2008 in the middle of last year, the factory that the brand has in Vigo set to work to take over all of its production. And he got it. Two new work shifts joined the staff, with 2,500 people directly involved in this model.

The Peugeot 2008 is the compact SUV of the lion brand and the smallest of the three that the firm markets, which also has a portfolio of 3008 and 5008. But, unlike these, 2008 can boast of being born in the plant that the PSA Group has in Vigo, which is a pillar of the Galician economy.

Hosting this production has involved a profound transformation in the processes and facilities of the Galician factory. Logistics has also been optimized, with new modes of supply automation. And 35,000 hours of training have been provided to employees to familiarize them with the new processes.

