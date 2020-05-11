The new Pugeot bicycle is available in 24 and 26-inch versions at an official price of 1,499 euros, although it can be found from 1,399 euros through its official website

Bicycles Peugeot They have become an interesting mobility option, not only for having unique designs, but also for functions that make the journey an adventure on two wheels that is second to none.

This 2020, Peugeot Cycles has launched one of its most important bikes on the market: the new Peugeot Legend eLC01, a modern and electric version of its ‘old-school’ model.

Recall that, in 1983, Peugeot launched the “first” carbon bicycle and just one year later, Peugeot Cycles presented the first mountain bike marketed in France. However, it was not until 2018 when the brand launched the Legend series, raising its name as a manufacturer in the world of bicycles.

The Peugeot eLC01 It receives its name of ‘e’ from Electric, ‘L’ from Legend and ’01’ for being high-end, and is characterized by being an available electric city bike with 24 and 26-inch wheels. In accordance with Peugeot Cycles, the style of this new bicycle is framed in a “neo-retro” style, as it is inspired by the vintage models of the Legend series but incorporates a modern touch such as a better transmission change and an electric motor.

The bicycle is marketed in a 26-inch version focused on taller riders, as well as a 24-inch version. The wheels are adapted to most roads and highways, although it is an urban bicycle.

The architecture of its frame with a single upper scabbard is inspired by the models of the 50s and its chains include the logo of Peugeot Triple Lion.

The Peugeot eLC01 has an 8-speed transmission and an electric range of up to 70 kilometers for those who enjoy traveling long distances around the city.

When it comes to safety, the eLC01 features hydraulic disc brakes, a spring seat, and a Racktime aluminum luggage rack for attaching bags and travel gear.

The new electric bicycle Peugeot It is available in white, blue, orange, green and aubergine colors, tones that according to the company are a nod to its most recognized models.

