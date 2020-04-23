This Peugeot car would mark the beginning of the electrification of the brand’s range, although it is not currently available to the public

Peugeot It has been characterized by offering cars with unique designs that always remain at the forefront, in addition to taking the risk of innovating and experimenting with their launches, and thanks to this they have awarded them renowned titles, such as the one recently won with the Peugeot 208 As the Best Car of the Year in Europe.

An example of this is the Peugeot e-Legend, a extravagant coupe, but above all original, in which the most remarkable thing is the combination of its classic or retro style, with more modern and futuristic features.

Peugeot e-Legend Concept Car.

Credit: Courtesy Peugeot.

But the unfortunate thing about this is that the Peugeot e-Legend, it is not a car that is available for sale, because it is a prototype majestic that probably will not reach production, despite the good reception it has had from the media and its readers.

According to the DiarioMotor portal, Peugeot manufactured this prototype, targeting a new wave of fun and exciting electric cars. In theory, the e-Legend should anticipate Peugeot’s intention to launch electric cars, but for now, Peugeot’s strategy, at least for the moment, does not contemplate launching such daring electric cars, but rather that its range of products is completed with electric options that are very little different from its diesel, gasoline, and hybrid alternatives.

For now we can only admire the images of what could perhaps be the antecedent of a future range of strong, elegant, and competitive cars from Peugeot, As the e-Legend.

