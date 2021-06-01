Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen: the hydrogen strategy

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

When we talk about Hydrogen as a means of propulsion we think of Toyota. The Japanese firm has been, by far, the one that has opted the most for an alternative to electric plug-in batteries and limiting demands regarding charging times. Vehicles powered by fuel cells draw from the hydrogen the energy required for the electric motor, with water as the only residue of the chemical reaction that occurs. Peugeot has not wanted to miss the opportunity that this new technology proposes for commercial vehicles, hence its firm commitment to the launch of the Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen.

Following the renovation of this van, it was awarded the award International Van of The Year at 2021, its hydrogen-powered variant will arrive. The Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen will be in charge of starting a new era within the Stellantis group, using the system they call “mid-power plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric”. Its particularity lies in the possibility of charging the battery, as if it were an electric, so that we have up to 400 kilometers of total autonomy. The 100% electric model, called e-Expert, has a range of 330 kilometers.

This device package consists of a fuel cell, its hydrogen tanks, the high-voltage lithium-ion battery of 10.5 kWh capacity and electric motor. The placement and distribution of these elements has been key to not giving up the cargo space of an ideal van for urban transport. In this way, the e-Expert Hydrogen maintains the cargo volume up to 6.1 cubic meters with a payload of up to 1,100 kilograms.

The manufacture of this first hydrogen member will take place in Valenciennes (France) and it will be transformed into clean fuel in Rüsselheim (Germany) during its first months. It will, therefore, reach those countries at the end of this same 2021 in Standard version (4.95 meters long) and Long (5.30 meters long). It will be the first production car, from Peugeot, to offer a fuel cell version, so let’s find out more in the gallery.