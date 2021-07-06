Peugeot 9×8. the long-awaited return to le mans

Visually, the new Peugeot 9X8 conspicuous by the absence of the rear wing; a hypercar described by Jean-Marc Finot, head of motorsports at Stellantis (parent company of Peugeot), as “a great innovative step”.

“We have achieved a degree of aerodynamic efficiency that allows us to eliminate this feature,” Finot added, at the car’s launch this week, referring to the rear wing.

For his part, Olivier Jansonnie, technical director of the Peugeot Sport WEC (World Endurance Championship) program, said: “It was a new opportunity that we had with the new LMH (Le Mans Hypercar) regulation (…), and most importantly, we have a lot of freedom in the shapes and that has allowed us to work differently on the back of the car. and on the hood. “(…)

“The greater flexibility allowed by the new technical regulation, with respect to aerodynamics, allows for radically new thinking that favors the emergence of innovative cars, with room for design teams to make an even greater contribution.”

“Peugeot engineers and designers took this opportunity to invent new processes and break with established codes to produce a totally new hypercar.” Jansonnie concluded.

LMH regulations are less restrictive than those of the LMP1 category. On the contrary, they allow certain advantages such as the adjustments of maximum downforce and minimum resistance, which cars must present.

For example, the rules of the rear diffuser are free, while for the LMP1 hybrids they stipulate a maximum height of 150 mm. There are also no requirements for the flat floor, except for the mandatory skid board, which allowed the designers more leeway to use the airflow under the car to create downforce.

The rules were conceived to allow the LMH category manufacturers’ cars to be as close to their on-road editions as possible..

The futuristic lines of the new prototype look clean, with the characteristic optics of the latest Peugeot street models, good air intakes in the lower area of ​​the nose and without the typical rear spoiler.

The rear wheel arches were lengthened to meet the rear spoiler, while they rise several centimeters in height. Even if the clean lines of the prototype will be modified later, when it incorporates some extra aerodynamic appendages to improve its downforce on the track.

The letter X in the name of the new prototype refers to the four-wheel drive provided by the electric drive in the front axle, while 8 is the ‘fashionable’ number in current street models of Peugeot.