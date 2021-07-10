Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar: Stellantis wants to reconquer Le Mans and the WEC

Get the attention of customers it is something that all car brands need. The best way to do this is to participate in events that reach the largest possible number of buyers. This, with the expansion of new technologies, can be achieved in various ways. However, there are classic stocks that, although more expensive in money and time, also offer an interesting return. One of the most used is participate in competitions.

Understand the automotive sector without the existence of sports competitions, and vice versa, it is impossible. We have the proof in that firms such as Audi, Porsche, Peugeot, Alfa Romeo or Lancia have earned much of their fame by succeeding in events such as Le mans wave Formula 1. Well, after a decade of absence from the slopes of Le Mans, Stellantis wants to regain his crown. For this he has presented in society the Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar…

The Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar uses a HYBRID4 powertrain with 500 kW (680 hp) of power …

According to the press release, Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar is a project promoted in accordance with its Neo-Performance vision, which is based on combining a premium sports pedigree with excellence in style, efficiency and technological expertise that can be carried over to road cars. We can appreciate this in how they have conceived their aesthetics, with some optics close to production models and the PSE colors.

However, the important thing is under your skin. We refer to hybrid powertrain that drives you and should help you succeed. It is a system HYBRID4 that combines a gasoline block 2.6-liter V6 Bi-Turbo with about 300 kW (408 hp) of power associated with a seven-speed sequential transmission. The electrical part falls on a motor with about 200 kW (272 CV) mounted on the front end.

In communion will offer 500 kW (680 hp) that reach the ground through all four wheels. In this case, the name of this traction system is revealed in the “X” in its name. But it is not the only curious detail of its name. The 8 at the end refers to the numbering that the French firm is using in all the models that make up its range: from 208 to 5008 or 508 PSE.

According statements by Jean-Marc Finot, Director of Stellantis Motorsport…

“Le Mans has become a 24 hour sprint that can be won or lost by the number of times you stop. The exceptional energy efficiency of the new Hypercars foreshadows what we will see shortly in the world of road cars … “

It remains to be seen if they succeed. Otherwise, the project could return to limbo …

