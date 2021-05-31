Peugeot 908 RC (2006): the future was the diesel V12

This is a story from a relatively distant past, but not so distant. We all have many memories of that pre-crisis happiness, in which there was hardly any unemployment and more than 1.6 million cars were sold a year in Spain. At that time, diesel dominated the market with an iron fist, and brands were clear that it was the technology of the future. Brands such as SEAT, Peugeot and Audi developed successful competition programs with diesel cars, and embodied their vision for the future in prototypes as spectacular as the Peugeot 908 RC.

In 2006, Peugeot did not know that its future would be SUVs and crossovers. The top of its range were minivans like the Peugeot 807 and its flagship was a large saloon, the Peugeot 607. But Peugeot already had premium aspirations, and those aspirations were embodied in cars like the Peugeot 908 RC. A spectacular four-door coupe that never hit the streets, but that in its conceptual version managed to steal our hearts. The most striking thing about this prototype, in my opinion, was its mechanical heart: a 12-cylinder turbodiesel.

Unfortunately, only Audi ever put a V12 diesel on the market. Peugeot never did.

At that time, Peugeot announced its return to endurance racing, returning to LeMans with the Peugeot 908 HDi FAP, a single-seater with a 12-cylinder diesel engine. Its engine was a technological showcase for its diesel street cars, whose engines equipped common-rail HDi technology, and also they began to mount particle filters (FAP). In anticipation of the arrival on the circuits of this high-performance engine, a few months earlier, Peugeot mounted it in the spectacular 908 RC. I had 5.5 liters of cubic capacity, two turbos and 700 CV.

This high-performance engine developed 1,200 Nm of torque, transmitted to the rear axle of the 908 RC through a sequential gearbox six-speed engine, designed to withstand the rigors of competition. Although it seems difficult to believe, this engine was relatively compact and in this prototype it was mounted in a central-rear position, in a transverse direction. This allowed the very long 908 RC – it was 5.12 meters long – to maintain a 300-liter rear trunk and not see the interior space for its passengers diminished.

Lacking a front engine, it had a 220-liter front boot.

With a weight of 1,800 kilos, its performance was estimated at 0-1,000 meters in just 22 seconds, and a top speed of more than 300 km / h. To stop the car, it fitted 380 mm diameter front brakes and had a tall undercarriage, with 21-inch wheels on the rear axle – 20 inches on the front – shod with 285 mm section Michelin Pilot Sport tires. Beyond the purely technical part, it was a car of eternal length and very elegant features, with “cat-eye” optics and a very stylish appearance.

Personally, I’ll stick with some of its most iconic details: a large grille, the discreet rear engine grille, its forward driving position and its huge glass area, ideal for its four seats to bathe in sunlight. Its interior was a pioneer in equipment elements that we now take for granted: for example, an almost digital instrumentation – only the hands were analog – or a central console where a 10-inch portrait orientation screen controlled all infotainment functions.

Some of its aesthetic features would be seen shortly after in the Peugeot RCZ.

Peugeot never made a 908 RC, nor a large saloon larger than the 607. That segment would continue – and still is – dominated by premium German brands. A 908 would have had a difficult time finding customers, badly we regret it. Fortunately, the V12 FAP was a great success in competition.