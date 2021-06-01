Peugeot 508 SW Hybrid test

Peugeot is experiencing one of its sweetest moments, and the fact is that the French manufacturer has managed to reinvent itself in all aspects to be much more than another generalist manufacturer. And one of the cars that most and best demonstrates this is the Peugeot 508, a car that is essentially the brand’s flagship. Thus Today we put the Peugeot 508 SW Hybrid to the test, a very special mount that claims to be the perfect all-in-one thanks to the use of a SW family body, a 225 hp plug-in hybrid engine and a more sporty GT tint finish. Will it convince us as an alternative to the options offered by premium brands?

Design and quality

With the 508 the French firm has consolidated its aspiration to be something more than a generalist manufacturer, and that is something that is noticed and perceived in all the details of this model. On an aesthetic level, Peugeot has managed to reinvent itself to offer a clearly differentiated image, more sporty and modern, thus managing to polarize the market. Inside this idea goes further by the use of the i-Cockpit with a small diameter steering wheel and in a very low position with respect to the instrument panel, a unique configuration on the market that, Although at first it requires a certain period of adaptation, in the end it makes us feel very comfortable in a driving position that always seeks to bring out those sporty winks that the model defends, and even more in this GT finish.

In terms of quality, the Peugeot 508 SW is a well-built car, using materials with good touch and assembly, as well as with a solid appearance and to a certain extent premium in details such as the center trim, the upholstery or the stitching. But it is no less true that this care does not reach 100% of the passenger compartment, which means finding certain contrasts that lower the overall grade from outstanding to remarkable. In addition, the presence of controls and some plastics used by other cheaper models in the Stellantis group, dislodge in an interior that in general terms manages to attract positive attention.

Technology and equipment

Taking into account that we are facing one of the highest finishes in the 508 range, the deployment of equipment, driving assistance, infotainment and connectivity is done in style. The first point that I think is worth highlighting is the one that makes mention of the front seats, some seats that I really liked for their design combining leather and alcantara, as well as for offering a great level of comfort and multiple electrical adjustments. They also had heating and massage.

Driving aids are at the level of what we can find in its category, with adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistant, traffic sign recognition, blind spot warning, emergency braking, etc. Arrived in the infotainment and connectivity section we find a 12.3 “digital instrument cluster which offers an outstanding design experience, although perhaps I miss more configuration possibilities for the on-board computer and higher speed in terms of transitions. In the case of the multimedia system, what we discovered is a 10 “touch screen. that works correctly and is seen clearly in any light, but also I miss more speed and better ergonomics, because although the minimalist design of the dashboard seems very successful, operating the climate control from the central touch screen forces us to be distracted while driving. Of course, in the 508 SW we enjoy Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Plug-in hybrid motor

For this in-depth analysis of the Peugeot 508 SW we have chosen the 225 hp plug-in hybrid versionIn other words, a configuration that combines a 180 hp 1.6 Turbo petrol engine and a 109 hp electric drive. The transmission is 8 relations per torque converter with traction on the front axle, adding to this recipe an 11.8 kWh battery with which to be able to homologate 50 km of electric autonomy. During our test we were able to verify that achieving approved autonomy is feasible as long as we drive through urban environments and avoid high speeds, something that happens with the bulk of plug-in hybrids, because we must not forget that in addition to the greater consumption of electricity at high speed we find an extra ballast that leads the 508 SW Hybrid to exceed 1,800 Kg.

With the minimum energy in the batteries, moving around the city involves around 6 l / 100 km, moving at 8.5 l / 100 km as soon as we hit the open road. It is true that driving style has a significant influence, because with 225 hp available, the truth is that the 508 SW offers remarkable performance to circulate happily on any road. However this has a clear impact on consumption. At the chassis level, the truth is that the Peugeot 508 SW manages to offer a very satisfactory experience both as a vehicle for long trips, and to enjoy driving in more twisty areas. Its 4.78 meters long and the weight mentioned do not make it an agile car in the most twisted sections, but as soon as the road allows to gain speed and reduces its demand, the 508 SW stands out for its outstanding performance without compromising the comfort enjoyed inside.

Price and conclusions

The Peugeot 508 SE Hybrid is on sale from 44,750 euros, 47,750 euros if we make the jump to the GT finish that we have tested in this analysis. For this price we enjoy a family with 530 liters of trunk and one of the most successful designs of the moment in my opinion. To this we add an approach of more sporty tints and with a perceived quality superior to that of its generalist rivals, without this implying that it reaches the same level of its possible premium alternatives. Mechanically the 225hp plug-in hybrid engine fits the 508 SW very well, offering an interesting option for anyone looking for a true all-in-one, although without forgetting that the most routers can still opt for a 180 hp diesel engine as an alternative.

Perhaps the only great handicap of the Peugeot 508 SW is found in a high price, an amount that hides many nuances such as the wide range of equipment, the design or the 225 hp hybrids, but that in the end will force us to do the math very well taking into account that With a budget of between 45,000 and 50,000 euros, there are many options on the market.