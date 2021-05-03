Peugeot 508 Hybrid offer analysis April 2021

Not everything is an SUV, nor is the German stamp required to be a good saloon, nor is it necessary to buy an electric car to take advantage of the MOVES III Plan aid. Proof of this is the Peugeot 508 Hybrid, a Plug-in hybrid saloon that not only stands out for its design, but also for its level of finish and driving feel, which Peugeot offers for rent for € 250 / month, a rather interesting fee that is associated with an initial entry of just over € 3,900.

The 508 is one of the best finished generalist sedans on the market

In Diariomotor we already had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the Peugeot 508 plug-in hybrid, specifically the version with the SW family body, and that is why those € 250 that the French are asking for it seems to us a quite reasonable price for a product with its characteristics. So, we are before one of the generalist sedans with the best quality of finishes and execution on the marketNot at the level of a premium brand, but with a fairly high bar. To this is added an aesthetic that looks really good and a good interior space for four adults and their luggage to have 487 liters of trunk and almost 2.80 meters of battle.

As for the mechanical section, with a 225 hp combined total power and 360 Nm of torque offers an adequate response to cope in any situation, although not with the rotundity that one would expect from a car with such horsepower. However, a 0 to 100 km / h in 8.1 It is a good figure, completing the mechanical section with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a lithium-ion battery of 11.8 kWh gross capable of charging 7.4 kW. In addition, we cannot forget that thanks to this battery it is capable of traveling more than 50 km in electric mode according to the WLTP cycle, and therefore, it is a carrier of the ZERO label from DGT along with all its advantages.

Regarding the level of equipment, this promotion is associated with the Allure intermediate finish, which has elements such as a multimedia system with a browser and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, parking sensors and a reversing camera, which in short is a correct endowment with everything you need.

The renting of its main rival costs practically double: € 440 compared to € 250

As for the renting of this Peugeot Allure 508 Hybrid for € 250 / month, it is conditional on a initial down payment of € 3,908.18, which is moderately contained compared to the competition, including the € 5,000 of the MOVES III Plan, so it is necessary deliver a used caras well as a mode 3 charging station at 7.4 kW. In addition, the duration of the renting contract is 36 months with a total of 30,000 km, counting during those three years with comprehensive insurance, scheduled maintenance as well as a fine management service and roadside assistance.

However, you only need to take a look at its main rival to justify why this Peugeot is a bargain. We are talking about the Volkswagen Passat GTE, which is available for renting for € 440 / month with an entry of € 7,414.06 and for 48 months (although with the same 10,000 km per year), and including the aid of the MOVES III Plan. By cons, the German comes with slightly higher equipment and a much more effective powertrain, both for benefits and consumption.