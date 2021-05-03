Peugeot 5008 Blue HDi: for seven with space and economy

FERNANDO LLAMAS

If we divide the cost of a 1,000 kilometer round trip in this Peugeot 5008 BlueHDi between five occupants at 1.25 euros / liter of diesel, each will pay 16 euros. The two in the third row, a little more uncomfortable, are invited.

We are in Peugeot’s most familiar SUV, suitable for seven occupants if the rear seats folded over the huge boot are unfolded which, logically, reduces its volume to less than half with those two chairs for a third row of two travelers. They are not the image of comfort, both in access and use, but it is a solution for short trips, or not so much if we bring children or other small people.

What has changed in the Peugeot 5008 with its last touches (we tested the Allure finish and the 1.5-liter 130 hp diesel engine) is the exterior aesthetics and the driving position that loads with more elements of technology and aids, in addition to a clear appearance, with larger screens and better resolutions.

Spacious

The cargo space with five seats varies from 700 to 780 liters of volume depending on the way in which the three armchairs in the second row are located, which can be moved longitudinally and their backrests recline independently. If they get down then we’ll get more than 2,000 liters.

Rear passengers have plenty of room width and height and the knees have a wide margin before colliding with the front seatbacks. The only downside is that we don’t know what to do with the thick bar that houses the rear tray when we pull the last two seats away from home.

What’s new in the 5008’s interior is summed up in a driver’s position with very clear 12.3 inch display. It integrates an extensive menu that can be discovered by selecting up to five different configurations, with the information required (navigation, fuel consumption, speed controls, lane change warning and correction if necessary, traffic sign reading …).

The steering wheel is small, with a pleasant and functional touch. Its size allows clear visual access to the data on the screen, although depending on the position It does not show the levers with controls to activate services and help systems , completely covered. The paddles on the steering wheel: the truth is that their usefulness is very limited – they justify the existence of an impractical manual mode – and therefore they occupy a space that did not satisfy me.

Agility

The 10-inch central screen finishes off a technological endowment in accordance with the quality of the model, in which good quality materials stand out, both for aesthetic taste and for quality. touch, always spongy, both on the dashboard and on the doors. Those, no panoramic sunroof option in this finish of the SUV.

Some people think that the bigger it is, the more clumsy it is. Big mistakeThink of the Gasols and so many greats who show it year after year. The agility and good steering that the 5008 retains assault the senses and show the capacities to function with more ease than many saloons around the city.

On the road and with a full load, the 130 horses can fall short, especially in recoveries or a slightly delayed response when overtaking is required. However, everything remains more in appearance than in reality, because after the doubts of the engine and the EAT8 automatic gearbox the certainty of a good answer arises. And it all combines with remarkable ride comfort with acceptable roll for all occupants.

Consumption

The most remarkable thing about this diesel mechanics with Adblue is how little it consumes. After shooting 1,400 kilometers on all kinds of roads, urban, interurban and even roads, he gave us a global of just under six liters per 100 km traveled, with light luggage and two people on board. With seven on board, the price of the trip would go up a little more. A good figure, almost always with normal driving mode and a third with the Eco or the Sport.

Now we get off, drive away and take measurements to the stylish Peugeot SUV: 4.64m long 1.84m wide and 1.64m high. Just as the 5008 always was. Take a look at what’s new: a completely redesigned front end, modern and in this case very different from the previous one; a side in which the 18-inch wheels and combine the chrome roof bars with the skirt that stands out in this gray body color. And the rear gleams without ornate elements: the lion, the lettering of the brand in the style of the Peugeot classics and the optical groups with the characteristic claw.

New front

The greatest evolution of the SUV is a front with a grill without a frame or moldings that break the whole. The new grille extends to the fins, where it fades and flows between the new optical groups, also novel, and a bumper that has air intakes. The headlights with LED technology (and full LED with fog mode) and the fang-shaped daytime running lights with chrome tip completely renew the front concept, conceived from top to bottom, vertical, truly captivating, although for tastes there are the frontals and their acceptance depends on each one.

The lighting issue is not secondary if we pay attention to the assistance to driving and the safety that the adoption of the ‘night vision’ system capable of detecting the presence of people or animals at 200 meters, as in the last edition of 3008.

We raise our heads to observe the horizontal and generous hood inside which the 130-horsepower 1.5 BlueHDi aluminum engine lives (there is another more tempting and less economical 180-horsepower diesel), a windshield with generous visibility, the immaculate roof limited by chrome side bars and no antenna trace in sight.

Slightly more expensive

In the side shot, the simulation of the third-seat window, which connects the real windows of the second row and the rear window, is very striking. harmonic ensemble which seems to me to be a complete aesthetic success. The small spoiler on the rear window underlines a sporty and attractive, purely aesthetic appearance.

The set is interesting and the price, although a bit high compared to its counterparts (Skoda Kodiaq, Mitsubishi Outlander), does not scale too much and lets you feel some better quality materials: from 28,000 euros, approximately. The test car is around the 34,000.

