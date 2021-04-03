Peugeot 308: with the new lion logo

The third generation of Peugeot 308 will arrive in Spain in September and will be in charge of releasing the new signature emblem, which recovers the wild maned lion for its image for years to come. For a time it was rumored about the transformation of the 308 into an SUV, closer to the DS 4 and its jacket image, but the French have opted to maintain its essence as a compact. It will be built on an improved, rather than new, platform that allows for the introduction of electrification and a longer wheelbase. We are talking, then, of a larger and more spacious Peugeot 308 available in engines diesel, gasoline and plug-in hybrids.

The changes from the previous model are palpable but not spectacular. The silhouette of the new 308 is quite similar, despite having grown in all its dimensions. Now we are before a model of 4.36 meters long by 1.85 m wide and 1.44 m high, with a wheelbase of 2.67 meters. It is 10 centimeters longer than before and has 5 cm more battle, but it has lowered its total height by 2 cm and maintains its width.

As we have already seen in other Peugeot launches, the new 308 adopts a more pronounced premium design language. The hood lengthens, ribs get more imposing and the nose is more vertical than ever, with the fangs of light that characterize them so much today. The rear has also changed quite a bit, with the light clusters in the form of three claws and the black strip that joins both sides. You will like, and quite a lot, the spoiler of considerable dimensions of the GT versions, like the trims that mimic the exhaust outlet.

The changes of this new generation do not reside only on the outside. This new 308 adopts the same i-cockpit dashboard design that we see in the current 508, closer to that of an airplane than that of a car. We also have information about their engines so we tell you more about this compact rival to the Seat Leon, Ford Focus, Mazda3, Opel Astra, Kia Ceedy and many others.