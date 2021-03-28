Peugeot 308 wagon 2022 render design

Last week and after some images were leaked, Peugeot revealed the new generation of its 308 hatchback that will be available only in a five-door body and of which we might not see a sports version. However, a station wagon will arrive and the artists of Kolesa show us what their final design would look like.

Keeping the front design intact, the Peugeot 308 wagon would of course differ in the new rear, with the elongated roof and a new hatch that would carry the space for the plate, unlike the hatchback found in defense. Consequently the diffuser would also change a bit while the brake lights and even the small spoiler would remain the same.

Peugeot 308 wagon 2022, render Kolesa

The same thing would happen inside, because until the second bench everything would be the same as in the hatchback and in the trunk we would have a much larger space. How much? It is not known yet, but two things must be taken into account: on the one hand, the new hatchback reduced its capacity compared to the previous model (from 420 liters it went to 412), so the same could happen in the station wagon.

On the other hand, the previous Peugeot 308 wagon (or well, the current one) has 660 liters of capacity in the trunk for which even if its space is reduced a little in the model it would not be something so serious Well, it will continue to be quite broad.

Although there is no data at the moment, anyway we can assume that the mechanical offer for the Peugeot 308 wagon will be the same than the hatchback, with gasoline, diesel and plug-in hybrids.

Peugeot 308 wagon 2022, spy photo Motor1