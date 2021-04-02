Peugeot 308: the lion roars again and is ‘plugged in’

On sale in Spain this fall

MARCO ANTONIO MARTN

Paris

FELIX CEREZO

Madrid

Monday, March 22, 2021

The third generation of this compact takes another important leap forward, is larger and debuts ‘plug-in’ hybrid versions with up to 60 km of electric range. It will also be the first car to carry the brand’s new logo.

Peugeot has made many interesting cars in recent years and although the great leap in style was made with the current 3008 and 5008, there is no doubt that the first clear step of what the brand calls “ride on game” to premium brands) was given by the second generation of the 308. A fact that was supported, and reinforced, by the conquest of the Car of the Year award in Europe in 2014.

Finished its commercial cycle, it was time to thoroughly renew the vehicle. A matter that the brand has taken advantage of to give it the honor of releasing its new logo. It will be after the summer when we can see it on the roads, so talking about prices now is a chimera. Here you can see more pictures of the car.

New platform and electrified versions

If the previous 308 was a huge qualitative advance, the new is expected as much, although for that we will have to wait to see and touch. If we know that it uses the EMP2 platform, an evolution of the original that allows adapting new driving aids and, above all, electrify the range. It is the same as the new DS4 and translates into an offer with gasoline and diesel versions (from 110 to 130 horses), plus two ‘plug-in’ hybrids.

These have 180 or 225 horses, they are always front-wheel drive, automatic and with an electric range of about 60 kilometers. Regarding recharging, if you opt for the optional 7.4 kW on-board charger, we fill the battery to 100% in less than two hours. Later, other Micro-hybrid variants, maybe other higher power PHEVs and full traction (depending on the market) and even 100% electric traction is not ruled out.

The style of the car also changes, incorporating the style codes of the latest Peugeot (see the daytime running lights in the form of a tusk or the grille) and also by the new proportions: the length grows to 4.36 meters, 11 cm more, although the wheelbase makes it half (up to 2.67 meters). The rest have mostly gone to the front overhang in order to improve safety in the event of a collision. Likewise, it is wider (1.85 meters) and low (two cm), and the front windshield has been set back and is more flat. Those responsible for the brand ensure that this increase in size translates into more space for the occupants, especially behind, while the boot now cubes 412 liters (361 for the hybrid), plus another 34 liters distributed throughout the passenger compartment to store items (10 of them in a huge central glove compartment).

According to those responsible for the brand, this increase in size has been achieved without increasing the weight, although the preliminary data sheets say otherwise. At least in the basic gasoline versions. Instead, It has been achieved that it is a more aerodynamic vehicle (and therefore efficient), managing to lower the Cx of 0.28 and reaching a frontal surface area sCx of 0.62m.

Evolution of the i-cockpit with double digital display

In the instrument panel we find a new evolution of the i-cockpit, the original driving position characterized by a very small steering wheel, so much so that the instrumentation is always above it. It is a digital, customizable and 3D panel for certain versions, which is completed with another 10-inch screen in the center of the console.

From the intermediate finishes, this screen is extended downwards and replaces the physical controls of the air conditioning with virtual accesses to the most common functions. Which, by the way, are redundant with the traditional piano-type keys at the bottom, just above the gap for wireless charging of mobiles and the few physical controls that we find: the driving mode selector (up to five in the PHEV versions) or those of the automatic transmission (eight gears if applicable).

This evolution is completed with the new system of i-Connect infotainment, customizable in up to eight profiles so that as many users save their preferences. In addition, it obeys spoken commands, recognizes natural language and allows two mobiles to be connected at the same time.

Capable of overtaking alone

We already said that one of the advantages of the new EMP2 platform is that it has made possible the adoption of new assistants and aids, so that, for example, The new 308 will not only be able to keep us within the lane, at the required speed and keeping the distance with the car in front, but it will also be able to overtake on its own. Likewise, it is capable of adapting the speed in curves, it comes with automatic emergency braking that recognizes (day and night) pedestrians and cyclists, automatic lights on the road, a 360-degree camera, etc.

By the way, on this aspect it is interesting to note that eThe new 308 comes with a capacitive steering wheel, so it is not necessary to grasp it with your hands, just touch it with your fingers and the system understands that we are aware of driving and does not deactivate certain aids, such as the one that keeps us within the lane.

In the next few months, A more stylized station wagon (SW) will be added to the now unveiled five-door body than the one existing in the current 308, but without sacrificing their inherent practicality or space. What has been discarded is an old-fashioned GTI version. From now on, all the high-performance versions in the brand will be electrified, following the path that the 508 PSE has opened.

