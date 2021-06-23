Peugeot 308 SW: Who said that relatives had to be boring?

If the second generation of the Peugeot 308 marked a before and after in the history of the French compact, the third is a leap into the abyss. It is for a number of reasons, although the general public will be left with the aesthetic evolution what is between one and the other. And it is logical, because although the last 508 gave clues as to where the shots would go, we could never imagine that they would launch such an attractive and aggressive model. And the family version was still to be seen …

Until now, they have introduced the new Peugeot 308 SW. His official debut has not caught us by surprise, since some time ago they announced that it would arrive in this month of June. What has surprised us, and for the better, is the twist they have given to the concept of family bodies. If you are looking for a spacious model, with character and flee from the increasingly hackneyed SUV’s, this is your car. And we tell you why …

The image of the Peugeot 308 SW is very dynamic and attractive. Bravo for its designers!

If you do a little memory, you will remember that a few weeks ago we taught you some renders that showed what this new Peugeot 308 SW could be like. Well, it seemed that its creator, Kolesa, had a direct line with the creative team of the lion’s house, because he has not failed in practically any detail. Especially when it comes to finishing the rear, the area that changes the most with respect to the five-door hatchback that we already met in March.

As expected, the front of the new 308 SW is identical to that of the compact. The design begins to change from the “B” pillar, as the ceiling drop is less pronounced. This is necessary, as it must offer more usable space for occupants and cargo. In addition, as differentiating details we have some attractive roof rails and one third side moon that, in addition to reducing visual weight, brings more light to the cabin.

Finally we have the rear. As we have mentioned before, it is the area that changes the most and, contrary to what it might seem, maintains the dynamic character of the hatchback. Especially for him spoiler that crowns the rear window, Full LED optics or nerve that divides the gate. Nor can we ignore the trims of the exhaust outlets which, incidentally, are false. The rest of the elements, such as alloy wheels or shades, are shared.

Identical interior, except that it offers more capacity for the trunk …

Inside the doors basic lines that define the design of the dashboard or the on-board technology are shared with the compact. The main novelty that the new Peugeot 308 SW brings is limited to the cargo space thanks to the fact that the rear overhang has increased its size by 21 centimeters. In this way it can offer a volume of trunk what about the 608 liters (with five seats) and 1,634 liters (with the three rear folded).

The total capacity is not a record, but they also arrive gadgets to increase versatility. The rear bench can be folded in 40/20/40 portions and even load objects over 1.85 meters in length. As a complement, the gate can have a hands-free function and the cargo area boasts “extras” such as a 12-volt outlet, hooks for bags, LED lighting or two nets to store objects.

Logical and rational mechanical offer shared with its hatchback brother: hybrid versions included …

Finally we will talk about the mechanical offer of Peugeot 308 SW. Unsurprisingly, it is shared with the hatchback. So in gasoline we have the modern and reliable block 1.2 PureTech with powers of 110 hp Y 130 hp respectively. For its part, the only diesel engine in the range is the 1.5 BlueHDI with 130 hp power. The associated transmission is a 6-speed manual except for the most powerful, which can be an EAT8 automatic.

The plug-in hybrid versions (PHEV) HYBRID 180 and HYBRID 225 they will also be present. Both use a 1.6 PureTech gasoline block with 150 hp for the first and 180 hp in the case of the second. Both share the 110 hp electric motor and the lithium ion battery with 12.4 kWh of energy capacity. The autonomy, in electric driving, is around 60 kilometers, making it worthy of the label 0 of the DGT.

Later, in a second commercial phase, a one hundred percent electric version. However, still no technical details on this project, nor if the SW family body will benefit from it. Perhaps new data will arrive when the sale of this second version starts in early 2022. In between, we will know your official price list and the equipment possibilities for the Spanish market.

Source – Peugeot