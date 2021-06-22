Peugeot 308 SW: new generation of the family

Family bodies are increasingly popular in our country: they are practical, aesthetically more and more pleasant and, in addition, they enjoy all the advantages inherent in the model from which they are derived. Peugeot launched a few months ago the new generation of its compact model, the Peugeot 308, which now expands its offer with the arrival of its second body, the family. This is the new Peugeot 308 SW, the new family model of the lion brand, in 4 keys.

Peugeot wants to become a premium brand in its own right, and for this it is betting -very strongly- on the arrival of models with a much more elaborate design, with an interior of the highest quality and a technological load with which the Peugeot from just a few years ago they could only dream. Without a doubt, this is a transformation in its own right.

One of the greatest exponents of this change is the new Peugeot 308, a new generation of the French compact that has evolved significantly with respect to its predecessor, setting a new precedent within the brand’s trajectory. The most technological model of the French firm now debuts a new body, the familiar Station Wagon, with which it gains in practicality and space without sacrificing the qualities of the 308, a variant that will arrive in dealerships in early 2022.

The design of the new Peugeot 308 SW

The design of the new Peugeot 308 was one of the biggest surprises when the third generation of the French model was launched: its lines, sculpted much more clearly than in previous editions, marked a turning point within the design trend. Of the brand, a turning point that was already sensed with other models such as the Peugeot 508.

Now the Peugeot 308 SW follows the trajectory of its compact brother, with strong and aggressive lines that extend very pleasantly to the third volume, perfectly integrated into a bodywork that inevitably reminds us of its older brother, the Peugeot 508 SW. The rear light clusters are now not connected by any decorative trim, a feature that can now be considered a novelty considering industry trends.

With a length of 4.64 meters, the Peugeot 308 SW gains 28 centimeters in length compared to the bodywork hatchback, a gain that is also evident in the wheelbase, which goes from 2.67 meters for the compact variant to an even more generous 2.73 meters.

The interior of the new Peugeot 308 SW

The cabin of the new Peugeot 308 SW It remains, in essence, the same as that of its compact brother, so we are faced with the same dashboard on several levels, with very sharp lines and a more than evident digitization. Materials will continue to streak at a high level, with well-chosen and assembled decorative elements.

The key point is found in the rear seats, that gain centimeters in amplitude thanks to the aforementioned gain in wheelbase, which allows the second row seats are positioned further back, thus benefiting both the longitudinal and height dimensions the kind that rear occupants enjoy.

On the other hand, the boot of the Peugeot 308 SW now reaches 608 liters, expandable up to 1634 if the rear seat backs are folded, an operation that can be carried out individually in 40/20/40 proportions. This capacity represents an increase of almost 200 liters compared to the compact variants.

All the technology of the Peugeot 308 SW

All the technological load present in the compact version is now transferred to the family variant of the Peugeot 308. In this way, the French model, which will face models such as the Ford Focus Sportbreak or the SEAT León ST, will enjoy elements such as the 100% digital instrumentation, the multimedia system with a touch screen of up to 10 inches or the hands-free electric boot lid.

As if that were not enough, safety technology continues to be very extensive thanks to the presence, as standard, of elements such as LED headlights -which in the most equipped variants have matrix technology-, the automatic parking system or the semi-autonomous lane change.

Five mechanical options for the Peugeot 308 SW

The Peugeot 308 SW will be available with two gasoline engines, both based on the same three-cylinder 1.2 Puretech block. In this way, you can choose a 110 hp variant with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 130 hp version with manual or automatic transmission, the latter with 8 speeds. In diesel will have an option 1.5 BlueHDi with 130 hp, available with both manual and automatic transmission.

For its part, the 308 SW will also be able to enjoy the PHEV versions of its compact brother, so that you can choose two E-Hybrid variants with 180 hp or 225 hpBoth with a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 12.4 kWh and an approved range of 60 kilometers, which allows it to obtain the ZERO label from the DGT.