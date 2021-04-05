Peugeot 308 SW 2022 and e-308 2023: new versions

The two new versions in the new generation of the Peugeot 308 will be the SW family variant and the unpublished one hundred percent electric e-308. Attentive to your first data.

April 5, 2021 (2:50 PM CET)

The new Peugeot 308 SW station wagon will begin to be sold in early 2022 (Image: Schulte)

A few days ago, we knew all the official information of the new generation of the Peugeot 308. Initially, the French firm disclosed all the data corresponding to the five-door body version. However, the range of this popular compact will be expanded in the short and medium term with two new and interesting versions: the family SW and the unpublished one hundred percent electric variant e-308.

Throughout this article, we are going to reel off the first unofficial data that we have just learned from both versions. According to the chronological order of their arrival on the market, we start first with the SW family variant and then by the purely electric version.

New Peugeot 308 SW: hitting the market early 2022

According to the unofficial information that Autopista.es has had access to, the lion brand is immersed in the latest preparations and technical details of the tuning of the new Peugeot 308 SW, the familiar version of the Gallic compact with code internal designation P52. Early this summer it is more than likely that its world premiere will take place, while the arrival at European dealers would not occur until the first quarter of 2022.

The front of the new 308 SW 2022 will also feature the new lion logo

From the point of view of your design, the recreation made by our illustrator Schulte they show you a first approach to the image of the familiar 308 SW, a version that will have multitude of aesthetic elements seen in the five-door body already known. One of the common elements of both versions is found in the aspect of the rear light clusters, which in the case of the new 308 SW will not have the black lacquered band that joins said pilots and which does incorporate the 508 SW.

The new installment of the SW wagon version of the 308 will feature the same wheelbase as the 5-door variant (2.67 m wheelbase in both cases), although the length of the bodywork in the SW variant could grow between 7 and 10 cm compared to the 5-door model for a total of 4.43-4.46 m, about. With these new dimension data, everything indicates that the new SW variant will offer more space available inside, both for the occupants and the cargo volume in the trunk (at least 50 liters more capacity than the current model).

Interior of the Peugeot 308 2021 5-door

The mechanical range of the new 308 SW 2022 It will be inspired by the one already announced for the 5-door version. In gasoline, you can choose the versions 1.2 PureTech with three-cylinder engine and power levels of 110 and 130 hp, Meanwhile in diesel the only alternative available will be the 1.5 BlueHDi 130 hp. As a great novelty in the mechanical offer of the new family, it will be incorporated into the range two plug-in hybrid versions in power levels of 180 and 225 hp.

Peugeot e-308: green light for the electric compact in 2023

A few weeks ago, the director of Peugeot, Linda Jackson, confirmed that the new generation 308 would have a purely electric version in 2023, a statement consistent with that made by the CEO of the Stellantis Group, Carlos Tavares, who stated that his automotive group “is going to go full speed in the development of electric models.”

The range of the Peugeot 308 will have plug-in hybrid versions and an unprecedented e 308 purely electric

Regarding the architecture or platform on which the unpublished would be based Peugeot e-308 2023, At the moment there is no official information about it, although everything suggests that it may be a evolution of the current EMP2 V3 platform for mid-size cars and SUVs, a flexible architecture and initially prepared for plug-in hybrid vehicles but not for pure electric cars.

For the reasons mentioned, unofficial French sources assure that the future Peugeot e-308 2023 could incorporate a similar electric motor to the e-208 of 100 kW (about 136 hp) of power, although with a different and higher capacity battery than the B-segment utility car (in this, the official approved range is just over 300 km, a range that will grow significantly in the definitive version that the French brand will be able to prepare soon).