Peugeot 308 rental offer analysis May 2021

We already know the new generation of the Peugeot 308, which means that it is the ideal time to get an outgoing model unit with a great deal, as is the case of renting for € 209 / month, which despite being associated with the access step of the Peugeot compact, has a very interesting 110 hp gasoline mechanic and a remarkable interior space.

Despite the passage of time, the 308 access is still a very valid option

The Achilles heel of the French compact is found in lines that evidently accuse the passage of time, something that has been solved by the new generation. Beyond that, it gives up interior space against typical rivals such as the new SEAT León or the current Renault Megane, although it is not as far from others as the Hyundai i30. However, with 2,620 mm of wheelbase and 420 liters of luggage compartment, it offers quite remarkable habitability.

Continuing with these less positive aspects, it is time to stop at the Active basic finish equipment, which not characterized by being especially abundant, highlighting elements such as the light and rain sensors, the rear parking assistant or the alloy wheels.

However, the PureTech with 110 hp and 205 Nm of torque continues to position itself as one of the best mechanical options in its power level, at least on paper, because with a 0-100 km / h in 10 seconds manages to be faster than a Leon 1.0 TSI 100 CV (10.9 seconds) or a Hyundai i30 1.0 T-GDi 120 CV (11.2 seconds), signing one of the best consumption: 5.5 l / 100 km in mixed cycle according to the WLTP cycle.

Renting the 308 is one of the cheapest in its class

Regarding the offer, the renting of the Peugeot 308 Active PureTech 110 for € 209 / month is conditional on a initial down payment of € 4,186.17, as well as a contract of 36 months with a total limit of 30,000 km. In addition, it includes maintenance during that time, comprehensive insurance, roadside assistance and management of fines. As a reference, its cash price is € 19,900, a rate similar to that of the SEAT León Reference 1.0 TSI 110 for € 19,160, although well above the € 16,470 for the Hyundai i30 Essence 1.0 T-GDi 120 CV, although it is True, it should be easy to get a good discount.

What main alternatives under the same regime and taking into account that if we count the initial entry we would be talking about an “equivalent fee” of € 325, we can quote the Toyota Corolla 1.8 Active Tech for € 338 / month in Arval at 48 months and 10,000 km / year, a hybrid with an ECO label that stands out for its low consumption, especially in the city, and complete equipment, although it has a CVT automatic transmission that does not contribute to making the driving experience as pleasant as possible. Other alternatives are the SEAT León Style GO 2.0 TDI 115 CV for € 302 / month and the Ford Focus Trend + 1.5 Ecoblue 120 CV for € 359 / month, two diesel with identical conditions to the model of the Japanese firm.