Peugeot 308: a makeover and era for the lion

Nothing better to release a completely renewed image, also with a logo, than to do it with the most emblematic and daring model in your portfolio. That is what the ‘almost’ premium thinking minds of the PSA group have thought, who have given that honor to the new Peugeot 308. decades of history and affection by the youngest, is committed to consolidating the current success values ​​of the brand: elegance, design, comfort, technology and performance. It does so under an updated design that introduces it to a kind of new segment, that of the C-segment saloons. The change of emblem is more than a facelift, it is a declaration of intent on the part of the firm, which has endowed this new Peugeot 308 plug-in hybrid technology.

The alternatives are many, but the 308 has found a way to find itself in no man’s land. Its price, which part of the 22 200 euros of the most affordable model, it is below the premium options with a very similar level of trim and technology such as the Audi A3 Sportback or Volkswagen Golf. However, we cannot consider it a generalist either, given that it is above a Hyundai i30 or a Citroën C4. Its most powerful rival, taking this aspect into account, is the Seat León, which comes with an arsenal of similar functionalities for a little more.

This latest generation of Peugeot 308 is manufactured on the EMP2 platform that will also serve for the DS4 and the new Opel Astra, among others. In all cases it is an architecture that has allowed the introduction of electrification in the smaller segments, so that the 308 will be able to offer two plug-in hybrid mechanics. The first one of 179 hp and up to 60 kilometers of autonomy, the more powerful is 220 hp, and both join a portfolio in which we still see diesel and gasoline variants. In the following gallery we will explain the first impressions behind the wheel, static, of the new Peugeot 308, which we hope to drive in the coming weeks to continue expanding the information.