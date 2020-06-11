The French model incorporates a new ten-inch touch screen

The new generation of the model will not take long to present itself

The Peugeot 308 2020 is a slight update of the second generation of the model whose mission is for it to end its commercial life in the best possible way. Changes are limited to aesthetic details and the presence of a larger touchscreen.

The third generation of the Peugeot 308 is just around the corner. However, the signature of the lion has decided to give a little facelift to the present, effective since 2013 and renewed in 2017, to gain competitiveness against rivals such as the Volkswagen Golf or the Seat León, which have just presented their new generations.

PEUGEOT 308 2020: EXTERIOR

The Peugeot 308 2020, which maintains its proportions intact with a length of 4.25 meters, launches a new color for the blue body called Vertigo Blue. New designs for the rims are also coming.

The most complete finishes now have the Black Pack package thanks to which the chrome details become glossy black. Among them are the front grille frames, the windows, the turn signals and, in the case of the family version, the roof bars.

PEUGEOT 308 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the Peugeot 308 2020, which retains the i-Cockpit concept, remains practically intact except for the appearance of a new 10-inch touch screen that replaces the previous 9.7.

Nor does it change the space available for loading, which in the case of the five-door version is 420 liters and in the case of the familiar SW is 610.

PEUGEOT 308 2020: EQUIPMENT

Peugeot has not communicated changes in the range of the 308 2020, so it is assumed that it maintains the already known finishes, which are Access, Business, Style, Allure, GT Line and GT.

The new Peugeot 308 2020 has driving aids such as the active speed programmer, the traffic signal recognition system or the lane keeping system.

PEUGEOT 308 2020: MECHANICAL

The mechanical range offered by the Peugeot 308 2020 is also not new. In gasoline, the role is for the 1.2 PureTech three-cylinder, offered with both 110 and 130 horsepower. In Diesel, meanwhile, the 1.5 BlueHDi delivered in two variants with 100 and 130 horses respectively.

The lighter engines are associated with a six-speed manual transmission, while the more powerful engines do the same with the eight-speed EAT-8 automatic transmission. In any case, the 308 is front-wheel drive.

The Peugeot 308 GTi, the sportiest version, with its 1.6-liter engine and 263 horsepower remains in the offer.

PEUGEOT 308 2020: PRICE

Peugeot has not communicated the price of this update of the 308, although it should not differ much from the current one so far. The vehicle starts in Spain for 17,350 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/11/2020 Peugeot presents the restyling of the second generation of the 308.

