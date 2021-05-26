Peugeot 3008 Roadtrip | Price | Offers | equipment

After having tested it thoroughly, we have seen how the Peugeot 3008 2021 is one of the benchmarks in the compact SUV segment, one of the most competitive on the current scene. It stands out for its balance in all its facets and now comes a new special edition, the Peugeot 3008 Roadtrip, with aesthetic differences and well equipped. Is it availabe from 32,800 euros.

The new finish boasts aluminum roof bars, tinted rear windows and ECO LED headlights. The roof is always in black, in combination with another body color, with 18-inch alloy wheels and, obviously, the logos with the name of the version.

The interior of the Peugeot 3008 Roadtrip also has chrome trim, aluminum pedals and a mixed fabric / leather upholstery with orange stitching to match the multifunction leather steering wheel. There is no lack of a 10-inch screen that includes a 3D browser and the Mirror Screen system that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

This is part of a more than complete endowment in which, in addition to the above, there is no lack of keyless opening and starting, multiple airbags, dual-zone climate control, involuntary lane change warning, blind spot control, fatigue detector, photosensitive interior mirror, electrically folding mirrors or parking sensors.

Very wide range of mechanics available for the Peugeot 3008 Roadtrip. There are options for all tastes, the 1.2 PureTech 130 hp petrol or the 1.5 BlueHDi 120 hp, both with a six-speed manual transmission or eight-speed automatic. And plug-in hybrid versions the Hybrid of 224 CV and the Hybrid 4 × 4 with 300 CV, whose price (without aid) is going to 49,100 euros.

