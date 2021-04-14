Peugeot 3008 gasoline 1.6 Puretch | Test | Review

The year 2017 gave the starting gun in the PSA Group to a wave of SUVs made on the new EMP2 platform. He started with the Peugeot 3008, a car that abandoned its image of a minivan to become an SUV.

And the car worked. It won the car of the year 2017 award in Europe and it also worked in sales. Boy he did. Since their arrival they have been sold more than 800.00 units of this model, cousin of the Citroën C5 Aircross, the DS 7 Crossback or the Opel Grandland.

Four years later it has been updated. And how do you renew a car that has been so successful? Well, for this we have today the new Peugeot 3008 2021. It changes the exterior appearance, the interior and has much more technology.

To get to know him better, we got behind the wheel of a gasoline version, the 180 hp Peugeot 3008 PureTech with a GT Pack finish. Time to get to know him thoroughly:

Exterior

All SUVs are very similar, but in recent times it seems that the brands have begun to risk a little. So does Peugeot, which has dared to give a totally new look to one of its best-selling cars, especially at the front.

The interesting thing is that it does so without varying its external dimensions (it measures 4,447 mm in length –of which 2,675 mm correspond to the wheelbase–, by 1,840 mm in width and 1,624 mm in height) and without touching fin panels and the hood, which is what ends up bothering the finance department because it drives up costs.

It follows the pattern of the Peugeot 2008, with the LED daytime running lights to give a more feline air to its front, which is really new. They have eliminated the limits between the main optics, with Full LED technology and which integrate the fog lights, and the grille, which seems to melt into the bodywork. With this they also get to widen the car in sight.

The shape of the bumpers and air intakes have also changed at the front. This unit has the GT finish, which in addition to giving the grill a more sporty air adds chrome details. If you don’t like them, you can take your hand at the Black Pack, which swaps them for black items.

The side retains the shapes of the previous model. In this finish the wheels are 18 inches, but with the upgrade package they reach 19. There are eight body colors to choose from, two of them new and as is this case you can combine it with a black roof and bars luggage rack in silver. They match the black underbody, which makes the car appear to be going further off the ground (it stays at 219mm).

The rear also has a novelty and it is in its optics. Hidden by a darkened glass, which blends in with the boot lid, giving the model a visual width. They are also led, have a 3D design that makes them gain depth and have sequential turn signals.

Inside

The interior of the car was already very sui generis, like all of the brand in the last decade. That means keeping the dashboard unchanged, which is slightly oriented to the driver and with finishes that scratch high, especially at high trim levels, where you even have dark wood.

Since we are talking about finishes, the truth is that the sensations in general are very good. Beyond those wood coverings or the excellent seats with leather upholstery, the truth is that it is one of those brands that is positioned somewhat above the generalists, as well as Mazda. There are hard plastics on the bottom of the doors or the sides of the console but the overall atmosphere is very good.

The space in the front seats is more than enough and if you look at the ergonomics, the i-cockpit of the Peugeot is peculiar. We have a very small steering wheel by industry standards, which is flattened at the bottom and top so you can see the instrument cluster from above and not through it.

I always say when they ask me that it is best to try it. Because of my height and driving position, it works better for me in SUVs and vans than in sedans. The opposite may happen to another person.

At the wheel you get used to it pretty quickly and encourage a bit of lively driving. The instrumentation is a 12.3-inch screen that does not vary, in which you can configure what you see and how to see it very easily. It looks really good and I find it more comfortable to see the navigation data on it, for example, than on the central screen.

The infotainment system display is new. It has grown from 8 to 10 inches but it is not fully used since on the sides we have a series of quick accesses to functions such as air conditioning. And this, knowing that we do not have physical buttons, helps to change the temperature on the same screen more easily.

In addition, we can directly access some functions with the piano key type buttons. Under it we also have some other buttons and a space with USB connections and wireless charging for the mobile. There is no lack of drink rests and a really deep central chest under the armrest that would perhaps improve by making it adjustable in height.

The rear seats are good, in the average of what you can find in the segment. If you want more space or need to fit three people, personally I like better the solution of three individual seats that we saw in the test of the C5 Aircross, which could also be adjusted longitudinally. Not here, it is preferred to treat two occupants very well although a third would not go wrong with a flat floor. There is no lack of air conditioning outputs and USB and 12 Volt sockets at the end of the center console.

Trunk

The trunk offers 520 liters of capacity. A figure that corresponds to the size and volume of the car, in the average of other compact SUVs. It is a space with very regular shapes, with small holes on the sides and there is no lack of the usual hooks to hold the load and even a USB socket. Under the floor there is a double bottom that is quite usable.

The gate is electric and has gained the ability to open by passing your foot under the bumper. If you have to carry a long object, there is a hatch between the seats for that purpose. And if we talk about loading bulky items, you can fold down the backs of the rear seats by pulling some levers on them. They are divided into two parts and a space of 1,482 liters is completely flat.

The 3008 also proposes the possibility of folding forward the backrest of the passenger seat. It is very practical for carrying very long objects.

equipment

The Peugeot 3008 range has been made with this much simpler update. It consists of three finishes, all with a package to improve them with which you get a set of elements at a more advantageous price than buying them separately.

From the finish Active, the simplest, you have 17-inch aluminum wheels, the visibility package, push button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, the rear parking assistant or the DAB digital radio. Above is the Allure, which gives it a more refined look, with 18-inch wheels, tinted rear windows, navigator with the 10-inch screen and the Safety Plus package.

Our test unit had the GT finish, with specific 18-inch aluminum wheels, a contrasting roof painted in Diamond Black, Full LED headlights … And it added the GT Pack, with 19-inch alloy wheels, hands-free tailgate, City 2 package, 515 W Hifi FOCAL hi-fi sound system, massage seats and power regulation or Alcantara upholstery.

Prices? The Peugeot 3008 part of 30,242 euros, which in the case of choosing the GT Pack finish and the more powerful gasoline engine, as is the case of our test unit, is based on the 42,400 euros. A high figure, but in line with its power and level of equipment.

These prices are always without discounts, which greatly reduce that amount. You can find offers for the Peugeot 3008 in our section of new cars, published by official dealers of the brand. Remember that sometimes these rates may be associated

Motor

The mechanical offer is very similar to that of the previous model, somewhat reduced. There is a motor 130 hp diesel and two gasoline, 130 and 180 hp. And two variants plug-in hybrids which are the great bet of Peugeot, one with 225 hp and another with 300 hp of power and all-wheel drive.

What if you don’t move around a lot in the city or you don’t have an outlet available? It is not something strange, since 15 million cars in Spain “sleep” on the street. So pay attention to this motor.

It is the most powerful gasoline, the 1.6 Puretech, a supercharged 1,598 cc four-cylinder engine that delivers 180 hp at 5,500 rpm and 250 Nm of maximum torque at 1,650 rpm to the front wheels. It is invariably associated with the EAT8 8-speed automatic transmission per torque converter, with which it completes 0 to 100 km / h in 8 seconds and can reach 222 km / h. And now it’s time to see how it goes.

Behaviour

We had tested the previous model with the diesel engine. Unless you do many km this gasoline seems more interesting to me. It is a very smooth engine with good performance. Gain speed significantly (sign the 80 to 120 km / h in 5.4 seconds) and the automatic transmission suits you. It is not that it is a beauty of speed, even if you use it in manual mode, but it is comfortable and effective.

Consumption is adjusted. It certifies 6.9 l / 100 km and in various sections that we carry out measurements we have achieved them without too much effort. Having been a thorough test in various environments in the end the result has been somewhat higher, around 7.5 l / 100 km, but I liked that it can maintain tight figures without resorting to more complex solutions such as microhybridization or the disconnection of cylinders.

The fine tunning The car in general was very successful and that has not changed. There are SUVs more incisive when cornering, but the 3008 fights back. And more comfortable models, but that later lose that more precise driving feel. It is one of the most balanced SUVs in terms of working with the suspensions.

That good driving feel helps the steering, which responds quite well when you act on the steering wheel. In the city it is very assisted, which facilitates the maneuvers, but then it hardens as you increase the pace … and that you play with the driving modes. There are three (Normal, Sport and Eco, they come standard on all models in the range) and slightly modify the behavior of the car.

It does not have all-wheel drive, which is reserved for the hybrid versions, but we did put it through a simple path where that extraordinary set-up came out, which allows us to go quite even on quite broken road surfaces.

Opinion autos.com

If I have to define the Peugeot 3008 with one word I would say balanced. It is refined. Maybe not as much as a Mazda CX-5, but it is. It is comfortable. Maybe not as much as a Citroën C5 Aircross, but it is. It is dynamic. Maybe not as much as a Seat Ateca, but it is. And it has a daring design, maybe not as much as the new Hyundai Tucson, but it still amazes when you see it.

And it does not lack other qualities of those who are looking for an SUV, such as a spacious and well-finished interior or a correct load capacity. And with a very moderate consumption for power and performance.

The price may seem high if you choose this engine and the GT Pack finish, the highest in the range, but it has a supreme equipment and

