Peugeot 3008 2021 | Video | Feedback

Like a shot. This is how the sales of the Peugeot 3008 have gone. The last two years have been the brand’s best-selling model and its update, the Peugeot 3008 2021 is one of the candidates to unseat the Qashqai as the compact SUV preferred by buyers of this country.

The truth is that there are wickers for it. Because without being the best in any particular aspect, he is good at everything. We defined it as very balanced in the conclusions of our test of the Peugeot 3008 2021: it has a remarkable compromise between comfort and dynamism. And its design, which was already convincing, is now more striking, with a very careful interior, above the average of its generalist rivals.

It also has the quality that every buyer looks for in an SUV: a spacious and practical cabin, where four or five people and their luggage can travel without problem. With great security, because if there is something Peugeot cares about in this vehicle, it is the provision of driving assistance systems in its standard equipment. Even more so with the GT Pack finish that our test unit had and also gives it a superb image.

Is something missing? Well, the 180 hp gasoline engine works very well, but maybe we miss some variant with ECO label. The brand has bet everything on the plug-in hybrid version, the Peugeot 3008 Hybrid, which tops the list of electrified vehicles best-selling of the French manufacturer. It is also this version the only one with all-wheel drive, an aspect that can also tip the balance towards other SUVs, if whoever needs that extra motor skills does not want this technology.

