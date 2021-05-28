Peugeot 2008 Roadtrip, new special edition in sight

If a few days ago we were talking about the Peugeot 3008 Roadtrip, now it is the small SUV of the French brand that wins this special edition that will be sold for a limited time. Its about Peugeot 2008 Roadtrip, a very complete new finish, located between the 2008 Allure and GT finishes.

This 2008 variant boasts 17-inch alloy wheels or tinted rear glass. Also standard are elements such as EcoLED headlights, fog lights and there is no lack of Onix black details, integrated roof bars or the Roadtrip logo that identifies the version.

This Peugeot 2008 Roadtrip includes as standard elements such as dual zone climate control, keyless entry and start, electric handbrake, digital instrumentation, rear parking sensors, driving mode selector … and there is no lack of rain sensors and lights, braking system automatic in the city, cruise control, traffic signal reader, eCall and lane departure alert.

Very complete also in the infotainment section, with a 10-inch touch screen, compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and that includes a navigator, DAB radio and six speakers.

In the mechanical section, the Peugeot 2008 Roadtrip can be chosen with the 1.2 Pure Tech with 100 and 130 hp and diesel 1.5 BlueHDI 110 hp. All are standard with the six-speed manual transmission, but the most powerful can have an automatic transmission.

These are their recommended prices:

MOTOR

PVP

1.2 Pure Tech 100 CV 6MT Roadtrip

€ 25,050

1.2 Pure Tech 130 CV 6MT Roadtrip

€ 26,250

1.2 Pure Tech 130 CV 6AT Roadtrip

€ 27,500

1.5 BlueHDI 110 CV 6MT Roadtrip

€ 26,800

Source: Peugeot

