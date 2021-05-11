Peugeot 2008, 3008 and 5008 2021 Roadtrip: prices and data

The Peugeot 2008, 3008 and 5008 SUVs now offer the new Roadtrip version, with the most exclusive and interesting equipment. Attentive to the data and its prices.

May 10, 2021 (13:00 CET)

Peugeot 3008 and 2008 Roadtrip

The commercial range of SUVs Peugeot 2008, 3008 and 5008 the main novelty is the availability of the Roadtrip special series, which is distinguished by a series of specific elements at the design level and in terms of equipment.

The Prices for Spain of the new Peugeot 2008 Roadtrip start from 23,228 euros, a rate that increases from 29,520 euros on the 3008 Roadtrip, from 38,000 euros on the 3008 Hybrid Roadtrip and from 35,220 euros on the 5008 Roadtrip.

On the outside, this new special series version stands out with exclusive monograms located on the guard window, in the case of 2008, and on the front wings of the 3008 and 5008. Inside, the new tTEP and Alcantara beekeeping with Zeus orange stitching and “Roadtrip” piping, which give it a dynamic and exclusive look. The aluminum bottom bracket and door sills enhance its sporty character.

Peugeot 3008 Roadtrip

The engines with which you can choose the Roadtrip series on the Peugeot 2008 They are the following: PureTech 110 CV petrol with 6-speed manual gearbox and PureTech 130 with manual and EAT8 automatic transmission, on the one hand; and on the other, the BlueHDi 110 diesel.specific equipment for the 2008 Roadtrip The following stand out: Tinted rear windows, Eco LED headlights, Automatic lights on, 17-inch aluminum wheels, Glossy black roof bars, Automatic climate control, e-Call emergency call system, Rear view camera, Automatic emergency braking, 10-inch touch screen with 3D navigator, Mirror Screen function, USB connections and Apple CarPlay / Android Auto connectivity.

In the case of 3008 Roadtrip, its available engines are the following: PureTech 130 petrol, BlueHDI 130 diesel and 225 hp plug-in hybrid version. In its equipment, the specific elements are as follows: 18-inch alloy wheels, Black Diamond roof, Aluminum longitudinal roof bars, Central locking with remote control, Front seats with height adjustment, Driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment and passenger seat with folding function, Over-tinted rear windows, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Aluminum pedals, Active lane departure alert, Driver attention alert, Active blind spot control, Connected 3D navigation, ECO LED headlights, Peugeot Connect SOS Assistance + Peugeot Teleservices.

Finally, in the case of 5008 Roadtrip, this large SUV can be chosen with the diesel mechanics BlueHDi 130. In its wide and complete equipment practical features such as the hands-free motorized tailgate and advanced driver assistance functions such as Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Position Assist (LPA), Black Diamond roof, Longitudinal aluminum roof bars, 18-inch alloy wheels, aluminum pedals, Safety Plus Pack, rear view camera, ECO LED headlights and connected 3D Navigation, among other elements.