The 2003 world champion, in talks with a couple of brands

The objective is to enter the World Rally Championship for the 2022 season

Petter Solberg has stated that he is working to return to the World Rally Championship. But not as a pilot, but as a team manager. Dubbed ‘Hollywood’ for his outgoing and cheerful nature, the Norwegian is in talks with a couple of brands.

Petter’s idea is not to have a private team in the World Cup, something that he already tried in his day in both the World Rally and Rallycross World Cup, but has explained that he is talking to a couple of brands to get ahead her project. It would be most interesting because it would mean a new brand in the World Cup, which has only been left with three after the departure of Citroën.

Solberg would thus follow the path of the pilots turned manager of an official team, a step that has become almost as natural as that of the great footballers who become coaches. We have examples such as Jean Pierre Nicolas, Guy Frequelin, Ove Andersson, Malcom Wilson or Tommi Mäkinen. The co-pilots have also taken this step, like Jean Todt, although many of them have focused on being second on board.

However Solberg wants a certain “independence” in his decisions. “I want a team, but in my own way, without political interference. I want to have a clear objective, not strategies,” said Solberg.

Although Solberg is silent about these brands, Subaru, the brand with which he was world champion in 2003 and which at present, after some vicissitudes, is associated with Toyota, has been thought of immediately, although Fuji Heavy Industries is still the majority shareholder .

“I work with a couple of brands to get into the WRC in 2022. I know the time it takes to build a team, develop a car and everything that goes around it. But I have clear ideas, even the people who should be with me. I want the best in each area, “he said bluntly.

Petter had a plan, to be ready by 2022, but he is aware that COVID-19 is slowing down his plans, “but I am not in a hurry. We are in an emergency situation, but I am not in a hurry. If not in 2022 It will be in 2023 or 2024. I am not in a hurry. But I am very clear about what my dream is, my goal: to have an official team and win. ”

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.