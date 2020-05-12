Pets offer affection to their guardians, regardless of the situation. And, in times of pandemic of the new coronavirus, this affection is increasingly necessary.

According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, Brazil had the largest number of people anxious the world, accounting for 18.6 million people.

The social isolation caused by covid-19 can aggravate this situation and generate even more mental disorders, such as depression. In addition to video calls with friends and family, quarantined people can look to pets for an emotional pillar.

According to the veterinarian Thais Matos, from DogHero, living with Pets stimulates the production and release of endorphin and serotonin, which provides a feeling of well-being and relaxation.

Animals are also sentient beings, that is, they have the emotional capacity to feel joy, fear, pain and even longing. That’s why the link between pets and humans is so strong, as if they were members of the same family. “This link occurs through the relationship of trust that is created between tutor and pet. In addition to the company, living with animals can work as a therapy for human beings, because the games, conversations and the affection that they return and even acceptance to the tutor without judgments, they are able to reduce stress, bring comfort and strengthen the bonds between them “, comments the expert.

For the psychologist Abel Antonio Pinto, who works for GetNinjas, a service hiring application, it is a fact that the social isolation it can trigger mental disorders such as panic attacks, anxiety, high blood pressure, feeling lonely, obsessive thoughts and binge eating. “Dogs are the animals that most empathize with humans and, consequently, promote a true exchange in the affective relationship, helping to reduce anxiety and loneliness disorders. The animal will depend exclusively on the care of the guardian and this makes the person feel more useful, increasing your self-confidence “, he concludes.

