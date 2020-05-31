The Phillie Phanatic listened intently as his best friends told him their favorite stories. Many stories referenced how this strange being came from the Galapagos Islands to the cobblestone streets of Philadelphia.

The Phillies’ mascot was in bed, as stars Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen or manager Joe Girardi were narrating as guest readers to amuse fans and unite the Philadelphia community.

But if the Phillies manage to play this year, the adventure book of this famous pet will most likely remain closed.

The Major Leagues seek to ban the presence of Pirate Parrot, Bernie Brewer, Blooper, Bernie the Marlin and yes, of all the other characters, large and small, who amuse the public in the parks during this campaign, which in any case is in limbo for the coronavirus pandemic.

Firebird Paws, the Oriole Bird, are all in danger of extinction, at least this year, in case baseball resumes.

And not even a muzzle on Mr. Met’s face or a mask on Mariner Moose’s will help his cause.

So the most hilarious creatures in this sport are prohibited from entering the park. And that’s not fun.

“Every pet should be essential, because of its ability to connect with and distract with fun,” said Dave Raymond, an expert on these characters.

Raymond knows all pets well and was the first person to embody the Phanatic. He then went on to work as a pet consultant and helped create, promote, and train the next generation of hundreds of characters that appear in different stadiums.

Pets are as iconic to baseball parks as hot dogs and home runs. And every chance encounter with any of these pets gives younger fans a chance to exchange greetings, take photos, and reinforce their fondness for baseball.

As the sport prepares to play games without spectators on the stands, Raymond wonders: What will become of a game without a pet?

“It is not me who has to be convinced of that importance, but those who have the power and do not understand this simple truth,” he said.

There are already examples that the Major Leagues could follow, and that include pets despite the fact that the park is empty.

Just take a look at other places in the world. Pets remained part of baseball in Taiwan and South Korea. Many American viewers who fell asleep late or got up early to follow the South Korean KBO league games on ESPN were delighted by the enthusiastic pet routines in deserted stadiums.

Twin robots Lucky and Star, mascots of the LG Twins, wore face masks, as did a group of cheerleaders and a set of drummers who brought some ambiance to an otherwise quiet park.

In Taiwan, the Chinese Professional Baseball League has banned fans from entering stadiums, amid concerns about the coronavirus in a crowded space. However, the league determined that it was safe to allow entertainers and pets to enter.

“This is the most important time to bring fun, when people are sick, dying and dealing with the brutality of life,” said Raymond. “This is the time when you want to find a way to distract and entertain people.”

Rob Tornoe, a cartoonist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, drew the Phanatic with a mask, sitting on the roof of the dugout, holding a phone and waiting for an answer from the unemployment office.

“This is life or death for many characters, for many actors,” said Jon Cudo, who once served as a mascot for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It’s not that hard for most of those who wear pet costumes in the big leagues. Normally, these people carry out other tasks in the organization or remain active in the community with acts to distribute food, parades with the fire brigade or other initiatives that seek to encourage the community during the pandemic.

Raymond organized a course through the Web, in which other ex-pets, such as Cudo, participated. The session title was: “What the heck should my pet do now?”

The most recurring suggestion was that pets stay connected to fans through social media.

Thus, the label of “Mascot Mania” has become popular on Instagram and TikTok. Lets see how Mr. Met cleans windows; D. Baxter the Bobcat teaches security measures to cross the street and Wally the Green Monster records virtual messages for charitable purposes.

And it shows that pets have the same problems as a good part of the general population.

For example, who can trim the Phanatic’s hair during quarantine?

“He doesn’t need a haircut,” Raymond replied. “It’s actually an advantage when it’s disheveled and long.”

The reality is that the Phanatic already underwent a makeover this year. Its long plumage no longer covers the palms of its hands, its eyes are now outlined by star figures, its arms have some scales, its rear is more bulky, its tail is blue, the same as its stockings, and the shoes are They have changed to red – all in the midst of a lawsuit brought against the club by the original creators of the mascot.

Those authors threatened to withdraw the rights to the character from the Phillies starting June 15, to make the Phanatic a “free agent,” unless the team renegotiated a 1984 agreement to acquire the image.

Pets are part of other baseball traditions that could be eradicated under a proposal for the 2020 season. Card swapping with lineups would be eliminated, as would spanking, fist bumping, and bat boys.

“I don’t know of anyone who has bought tickets from an entire season to see the bat boy,” Raymond said. “But I can say that about pets. We’re going to lose to something that attracts people, beyond what the statistical nerds say. ”

Also, any fan who attended a Phillies game in the late 1990s at Veterans Stadium knows that the Phanatic can put on their show in an empty park.

Pets just want to support the home team, sometimes comically, and they don’t care if they get any response from the public.

“I just implore you to value the character’s marks,” Raymond said. “There is a sure way to have fun, and frankly, fun is the most important thing to invest in now.”