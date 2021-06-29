Pets are a great support for people with mental illness

Conclusions

Scientists found that pets played an important role in people who had a mental health problem, as 60% of the participants placed their pet in the most important central circle.

Likewise, 20% of the participants put their pet in the second circle, as they assured that their pet had been helpful in distracting him from various symptoms and disturbing experiences, such as hearing voices or suicidal thoughts.

Thanks to this research, health specialists will be able to adopt newer approaches and therapies, because pets help patients to maintain a commitment and establish an affective bond.