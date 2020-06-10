The furry Archer is the companion of Tsai, who sought to avoid the loneliness and isolation caused by the restrictions of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of New York nearly three months ago, Jocelyn Tsai was quick to complete an online application to adopt a dog from the city’s Animal Care Centers.

But at the end of March the refuge only had a few dogs left, because the New Yorkers had already overflowed their facilities looking for pets to adopt.

One of the dogs that was still available for adoption at a Harlem shelter was a red-haired male mongrel named Archer.

“I ended up falling in love with himTsai said during a walk with Archer in Central Park. “And I adopted it two weeks later.”

Archer became Tsai’s constant companion, who sought to avoid loneliness and isolation caused by the restrictions of social distancing imposed to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

After the Animal Care Centers in New York launched a social media campaign near the start of the pandemic to shape pet adoption among New Yorkers, Julia Lubbock, the shelter’s supervisor, said the response was “incredible.”

“We got 3,000 on the first day and that went up to 5,000, 6,000 very, very fast,” Lubbock said. “We have never been in the position of having more adoptive parents than animals.”

Lubbock said the people’s response gave everyone at the shelter a lot of hope and joy at a time when people were afraid to leave.

“It feels amazing. It feels like we are part of something really special now, ”he said.

Since March 13, the Animal Care Centers in New York said they have placed about 800 animals in foster care and that more than 600 of them have been adopted. (.)