Petrucci, too big for the KTM

04/08/2021 at 11:44 AM CEST

Danilo Petrucci, who after not being renewed as an official Ducati rider found a place in the KTM satellite team, Tech3, has had a nightmare debut with his new bike in the first two races of the season at the Losail circuit (Qatar). The Italian, who measures 1.81 meters and weighs 80 kg., It is the largest among the four KTM riders on the grid and that has been revealed as a major problem in its performance, since clearly stated: It does not fit on the bike.

At the Qatar GP, Petrux went to the ground as soon as he left after playing with Àlex Márquez. At the Doha GP he finished the race, although in 19th position out of 20 drivers. Petrucci’s problems with the KTM were accentuated on the long Losail straight, where acceleration is essential.

“Everyone passes me on the straight because I am too slow. Even if I am faster than those in front, I lose many meters in acceleration and then I am forced to force the braking to get closer. But it is impossible for me to overtake,” he explained Petrucci at the end.

KTM decided to homologate a larger fairing for Petrucci, but in Qatar it was not enough to reduce the great difference he suffers on the straights with his teammates and the rest of his rivals. “I lose three tenths compared to the other KTMs on the main straight. Probably, due to my size, we did too extreme a setup. Unfortunately, the RC16 is too small for me: I’ve seen some pictures and it almost looks like I’m riding a Moto3. It is also difficult for me to stay behind and this is a big problem in the race, especially if there is a long straight like Losail, “he commented

“In free practice it seemed that we had found positive things, but in the race it was impossible to be with the best, because in the first laps everyone surpassed me in acceleration. In braking the sensations were good, but this led me to enter the corners with too much speed, and the tires overheated from the third lap, “explained the driver.