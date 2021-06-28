Petrov’s resounding victory – Espabox

Last Saturday in the Plaza de Toros de Almoguera (Guadalajara), the Madrid Petr Petrov (42-6-2, 23 KO) got a remarkable victory against the Venezuelan Michel Marcano (21-4-1, 18 KO), whom he knocked out in the fourth round.

Good job for Petrov, who matured the KO against a heavy-handed Marcano, whose only three defeats, before the limit, have been against notable boxers such as Mexican Micky Román, Vizcaíno Jon Fernández and Russian Ramzan Baysarov.

Petrov had been inactive since September 2019 when he knocked out American Dedrick Bell in the second. Hopefully this victory brings him closer to important fights.

At the same gala, the Argentine debuted Kevin Bruna (1-0, 0 KO) who beat the Nicaraguan on points in a unanimous decision Reynaldo Mora (7-56-2, 4 KO) with a 40-36 triple, four rounds at welterweight.

And the Colombian super bantamweight Anuar Rooms (21-10-1, 12 KO) beat Nicaraguan on points in six rounds Joel sanchez (5-20-1, 2 KO), whom we interviewed recently, with unanimous scores of 60-54, 60-54 and 59-55.