Finally, the Madrid boxer of Russian origin Petr Petrov (41-6-2, 22 KO), 38, will not fight this Sunday, April 18 at Omega Products International in Corona (California). It has not been possible to travel to the United States due to COVID-19 restrictions.

He was going to face the Costa Rican Bergman aguilar (15-6-1, 5 KO) in a six-round fight.

Bad luck for Petrov, who has been inactive since September 2019 when he defeated the American in two rounds. Dedrick Bell.