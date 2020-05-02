May 1, 2020 | 3:15 pm

Petro-prices closed mixed on Friday, but posted their first weekly profit in a month, after OPEC and its allies began record cuts to their supplies and despite weak demand caused by the COVID-19 crisis pandemic.

Brent for July delivery fell 0.02% to $ 26.46 a barrel, while the June contract for the US WTI rose 3.61% to $ 19.52, according to Bloomberg data.

After three consecutive weeks of losses, Brent posted a gain of over 16.8% this week, while WTI advanced 6.6%.

Cutbacks to the pumping of 9.7 million barrels per day agreed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC +, began this Friday. Still, there is doubt that the reduction, the largest ever agreed, is sufficient.

#Iraq has started its oil production adjustment from its Basra oil fields in line with the historic agreement reached last month by #OPEC & non- # OPEC participating countries in the Declaration of Cooperation, Bloomberg reported. pic.twitter.com/yckjiMoikD – OPEC (@OPECSecretariat) May 1, 2020

A survey on Thursday showed that, before the new production cut, OPEC drastically raised production to its highest level since March 2019, adding to the oversupply in the market.

Prices have advanced in recent days backed by a report by the United States Energy Information Administration that showed that crude inventories grew by 9 million barrels last week, less than the 10.6 million barrels that analysts had projected. .

However, experts expect demand recovery, which fell 30% in April, to be slower than expected.

“Demand recovery will be a silent matter,” said Stephen Brennock of the PVM oil brokerage. “What’s more, the OPEC + cuts that took effect today will not be a panacea for the sharp supply imbalance.”

Demand could be low, JBC Energy analysts said, which will offset producers’ efforts to deal with oversupply.

“Crude demand is likely to be disappointing even if the most optimistic end-user consumption recovery expectations are met, due to high inventory pressure that has built up over the past month,” JBC said.

With information from .