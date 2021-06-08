Petronas Yamaha fears Rossi will retire mid-World Cup

06/08/2021 at 11:32 AM CEST

Nothing, absolutely nothing, of what is happening to the veteran and mythical Italian rider Valentino rossi, 42, has an explanation. Neither he has found it, despite making a thousand excuses for his bad start to the season, nor his factory (almost always), Yamaha, asks for it once away from the official team and, much less, his new team the Petronas Yamaha SRT (Sepang Racing Team).

The ‘Doctor’, barely competitive in training and races this year, has only scored in 3 of the 7 major prizes contested, is in the position 19th of the World Cup of pilotsMarc Márquez, after nine months of absence, three operations and a tough rehabilitation, is ahead of him) and is already 100 points behind the leader, the French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), that is to say, the ‘Devil’ takes four victories ahead of ‘Vale’ in seven great prizes, never seen before. “I’ll keep & rdquor ;, he said not long ago,” if I’m in the top five & rdquor ;.

Withdraw early

The situation of Rossi, who lives locked in his world, increasingly reduced and less influential after Yamaha dismantled all its technical equipment, makes both his team and the organization of the World Cup itself fear, as El Periódico de Catalunya has learned, that the ‘Doctor’ could be considering starring in a surprise and an unthinkable rudeness when the championship began and that is to stop competing, retire, retire, before the end of the World Cup, right in the middle of the season, which would be disastrous for both the ‘team’ Petronas Yamaha and the Dorna Sports company, which could not honor the great champion as it wishes.

Rossi has ensured that both last Sunday’s race in Montmeló, in which he crashed, and the next two appointments before the holidays – Sachsenring (Germany), on June 20 and Assen (Holland), on June 27. June — can be vital in deciding your future. Future that everyone thinks, now, that it could be to announce that he resigns the year that remains of his contract with Petronas Yamaha, that is, 2022, but that many, I insist, fear that it is, given his poor results and the impossibility of raise your head, announce that you stop competing taking advantage of the summer break.

As El Periódico has learned, no person in charge of the Malaysian team, Yamaha’s ‘satellite’, not even its top manager and person highly appreciated and valued in the MotoGP ‘paddock’ Razlan Razali, is able to know what happens to Rossi and, above all, ask him. In his new team, nobody talks to the ‘Doctor’ to find out what happens to him and if his has a short-term solution. And they don’t speak to him, not out of a bad relationship, but out of respect, almost out of fear. Rossi, who is still someone untouchable in the ‘paddock’ after having been the pilot, the myth, the image on which the Motorcycle World Championship was built and sustained until the arrival of Marc Márquez, instills so much respect in the Petronas team that they do not even dare to ask him what is wrong or what he will do, hence many are afraid of being surprised in a few weeks.

Four years without winning

It is clear, crystal clear, that everyone thinks that Rossi will not race next season, but, until now, no one considered the possibility of getting off the official Yamaha M1, in the middle of the championship. Now there are those who fear that possibility. And it scares. The data, of course, shows that the ‘Doctor’ should no longer be competing. This is his 26th season at the World Cup. He has run 421 grands prix, has achieved 115 victories and 235 podiums. But & mldr; but his last title dates from 2009, he has been pursuing ‘el tenth’ for 11 years; his last victory was in Assen-2017, now it will be four years; his last pole position was in Mugello-2018 and his last podium (3rd) was, in Jerez, last year.

Rossi, surrounded by wild boars who do not mind risking their lives in each training session at 360 km / h, he already thinks more about the immediate future, both in the paddock and off the track, than in running at the highest level Well, she has been expressing her desire to have a child with her partner Francesca Sofia for a long time. It has just been known that, next season, Rossi, that is, his academy, the VR46, will have a team in MotoGP and they will have two good Ducati.

Agreement with Ducati

And, not only that, the agreement of Rossi With the signing of Borgo Panigale it goes much further than becoming the second ‘satellite’ team of the Italian ‘red bullets’ in the premier class, since the brand owned by Audi wants the structure of the’ Doctor, his Academy VR46, grow in Moto3 and Moto2 to become the springboard and projection ladder for Ducati’s premier class, just as KTM has done, creating a structure for its young riders to train in Moto3, grow in Moto2 and make the leap to MotoGP already formed. The Rossi-Ducati agreement is, in that sense, total.

It so happens that the decision to RossiIn other words, joining Ducati and not Yamaha for its new MotoGP team took the Japanese tuning fork factory completely by surprise. Well, to Yamaha, no, rather to its person in charge on the circuits, the British Lin Jarvis, who, in a first approximation of Razali To renew the contract, he asked the Malaysian executive, a person of enormous prestige in Malaysia, almost double what he is paying now, which outraged the Petronas executive. When Jarvis learned that Rossi’s future MotoGP team, the Aramco Racing Team VR46, would use Ducati’s ‘Desmosedici’, lowered the price of their bikes and, at Mugello, reached a renewal agreement with Razlan Razali.