PETROLEUM-Crude prices affirm after drop in inventories in the US

By Noah Browning

LONDON, Jul 9 (.) – Oil prices rose for the second consecutive session on Friday, following data showing a decline in US inventories, but were heading for a weekly loss amid uncertainty over global supplies after a failed OPEC + meeting.

* At 1111 GMT, Brent crude futures were up 75 cents, or 1.01%, at $ 74.87 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures in the United States (WTI) were up 93 cents, or 1 , 28%, at 73.86 dollars a barrel.

* Prices on both sides of the Atlantic were heading for a weekly loss of close to 2%, pressured by the failure of the pumping talks by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and a Russian-led group, an alliance known as OPEC +.

* Crude oil and gasoline stocks fell and gasoline demand hit its highest since 2019, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported Thursday, pointing to growing strength in the economy.

* “A bullish inventory report from the EIA helped bring the oil market back into the black,” said Stephen Brennock of brokerage PVM. “Clearly, the oil markets in the United States are tight. However … the only way to avoid further losses is to contain the threat of an OPEC + price war.”

* Rises in crude prices were limited by fears that some OPEC + members would be tempted to abandon quotas agreed during the COVID-19 pandemic, amid a pulse between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over the increase from supply to markets.

* Russia was trying to mediate to seal a deal to raise production, OPEC + sources said on Wednesday. The United States held high-level talks with Saudi and Emirati officials, the White House said Tuesday.

* The global spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the fear that it could stall a global economic recovery also put pressure on oil prices.

(Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)