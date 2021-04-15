PETROLEUM-Crude operates near one-month highs due to an improvement in the demand outlook

By Ahmad Ghaddar

LONDON, Apr 15 (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Thursday but were trading near their highest level in a month, sustained by more positive forecasts for demand issued this week by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC. as the world economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

* At 1110 GMT, Brent crude futures were down 14 cents, or 0.09%, at $ 66.48 a barrel, after hitting $ 66.94 earlier in the session, their highest since March 18th.

* US WTI crude futures were down 24 cents, or 0.16%, at $ 63.01 a barrel, after advancing earlier to $ 63.48, also a month-high.

* Both contracts soared about 5% on Wednesday.

* “The support comes from several fronts: on the one hand, the macro environment continues to be favorable in terms of the economic scenario, the strong risk appetite of investors and the weakness of the dollar,” said Commerzbank.

* This week, the IEA and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) raised their estimates of growth for global oil demand for 2021, to 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) and 5.95 million bpd, respectively.

* The market also found support in a sharp drop in US oil inventories.

* US crude stocks fell by 5.9 million barrels the previous week, the government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, and East Coast oil reserves hit a record low.

