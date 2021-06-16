PETROLEUM-Crude oil touches a new maximum near $ 75 due to increased demand and falling inventories

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Jun 16 (.) – The price of crude rose for the fifth day in a row on Wednesday, hitting its highest since April 2019 and approaching $ 75 a barrel, supported by a recovery in demand since the pandemic and a decline in oil inventories in the United States.

* The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that crude inventories fell by 8.5 million barrels, according to two market sources, above what analysts expected. Official figures from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) will be released at 1430 GMT.

* At 1121 GMT, Brent crude was up 36 cents, or 0.49%, at $ 74.35 a barrel, after hitting $ 74.73, its highest since April 2019. US oil rose to 24 cents. , or 0.33%, to $ 72.36, after reaching $ 72.83, its highest level since October 2018.

* “Demand growth is improving the pace of supply and will continue to do so in the coming months,” said Stephen Brennock of brokerage PVM.

* Brent has risen 44% so far this year, supported by supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC +, and a recovery in demand that is expected to improve the pace in the second semester.

* “Even non-energy traders are betting crude prices will continue to rise,” said Edward Moya, senior markets analyst at brokerage OANDA.

* Executives at major oil operators said Tuesday they expect prices to remain above $ 70 and return to pre-pandemic levels in the second half of 2022.

* At the same time, the prospect of an imminent rise in Iranian crude exports seems somewhat less likely, analysts said. Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington for the resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal resumed in Vienna on Saturday.

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)