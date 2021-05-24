Petrobras will invest around 300 million dollars to improve refineries

EFE videos

The new president asks to remove Ecuador from caudillismo and inequality

Quito, May 24 (EFE) .- With just two words and a signature, the center-right politician Guillermo Lasso became the new president of Ecuador on Monday, a country that aspires to change to bring him to the “meeting” between all its social groups and that it converges towards a true “social equality”. In a ceremony of just over two hours, attended by four heads of state and the foreign ministers of eight countries, Lasso took the oath visibly moved before the president of the National Assembly (Parliament), Guadalupe Llori Abarca, the first indigenous woman to occupies that position. “Mr. Guillermo Lasso Mendoza, do you swear by your honor, before God and the Fatherland, that you will faithfully fulfill the functions granted by the Constitution of the Republic and the Law, in the performance of your position as constitutional president of the Republic of Ecuador? ? “, he asked solemnly, to which he simply replied with a:” Yes, I swear! “. Two words, the imposition of the presidential sash and the Great Necklace of the National Order of Merit, as well as the signing of a decree assuming his functions, which made him the first right-wing president of Ecuador in two decades, replacing a Lenin Moreno, who, boosted by Correísmo, soon departed from that ideology. A turn that today earned the former president the boos of a group of deputies, presumably from his exformation, when he entered and left the Assembly within the meticulous ritual of taking a position in the Andean country. “ECUADOR DEL ENCUENTRO” 65 years old, Lasso came to office after beating correista candidate Andrés Arauz in the ballot on April 11, who since then has withdrawn from politics and returned to his doctoral studies in Mexico. He acceded to the presidency after two other attempts in 2013 and 2017, in which he was defeated precisely by that movement and having denounced electoral fraud in one of them. But today, moving away from old rivalries, the new president called for a “reunion” between all Ecuadorians to build together a future in which “the Ecuadorian people are the protagonists of their own history.” “We must dare to be another country. Let us dare Ecuadorians to change!” He urged his slightly more than 17 million compatriots, whom he considered “the best people to which a president can aspire.” Perhaps allusion to a recent anecdote by the outgoing president about the response he once gave to a citizen who rebuked him longing for “a better president” and to which Moreno replied that he too would have liked “a better people.” In his speech, the neoliberal politician left a clear message about his desire for a people who live in “equality”, including gender equality, in which poverty, malnutrition, the differences between rural and urban areas are eradicated and so many other ills that afflict the Ecuadorian population. And he urged everyone to ask themselves why a “so rich” country has such a “poor people”, blaming that inheritance on rulers who incurred in “caudillismo” over the years. “In this government that is born today, of the new century of republicanism (in Ecuador), the era of the caudillos ends …. The era of the caudillos ends!”, Proclaimed Lasso, assuring that “he will govern for all” and for restore the values ​​of the struggle of Ecuadorian patriots 200 years ago. His investiture took place on the anniversary of the Battle of Pichincha, which gave Ecuador independence and of which the bicentennial will be celebrated next year. For this reason, the new president spoke of “leaving no one behind” and of a government that embraces social diversity and different orientations of thought and, first of all, a “massive vaccination” that allows the economy to be reactivated. THE CHURCH ALSO Before an almost full room, which at times made one forget the pandemic despite the biosecurity measures deployed, Lasso spoke for just over an hour, in a speech in which he mentioned his predecessor Jaime Roldós Aguilera several times (1979 -1981) and did not forget the Church either. Because for a fervent and declared Catholic like him, the Ecuador of the meeting also includes “reconciliation” between the State and the churches, without this meaning that it ceases to be a secular State, but neither does “a country where our spiritual side is denied. “. In the room, in addition to the newly elected assembly members and national guests, several ecclesiastical authorities, as well as King Felipe VI of Spain and the presidents of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro; Haiti, Jovenel Moise, and the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, whom the new president greeted at the conclusion of the ceremony. Also the foreign ministers of eight countries: Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay, Guatemala, Bolivia, Argentina and Spain, and high authorities of international institutions. After the showy investiture, Lasso moved to his new home, the Carondelet Palace, to occupy his office and sign the executive decrees with which he officially designates his cabinet of ministers and main collaborators. Among the most important, Mauricio Montalvo as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Simón Cueva of Economy, Ximena Garzón of Health, Fernando Donoso of Defense, Roberto Salas of Energy and Julio José Prado of Foreign Trade. (c) EFE Agency