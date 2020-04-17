Petrobras on Friday foresaw a brief return to production on two oil platforms that were paralyzed due to cases of coronavirus, and also announced changes to this year’s schedule of scheduled stops for the maintenance of the company’s units, due to preventive measures against the disease. , company directors told reporters.

The state-owned company has so far registered 160 cases of coronavirus among employees, with half of those confirmed being outsourced employees.

The platforms paralyzed due to coronavirus cases are the FPSO Cidade de Santos, from the Modec charterer, in the Santos Basin, and the FPSO Capixaba, from the SBM Offshore charterer, in the Campos Basin.

According to the executive director of Exploration and Production, Carlos Alberto Oliveira, the City of Santos should return to the operation over the weekend and Capixaba in about ten days.

The company is complying with all safety protocols related to the disease, stressed the executive director of Institutional Relationship of the oil company, Roberto Ardenghy, during a videoconference with journalists.

“We are even studying the test on all employees who go to the platforms so that we can make this control more rigid,” said Ardenghy.

Coronavirus tests before the crew embarked have already been established in the fleets of both charterers, Modec and SBM, after the cases on the vessels, as previously reported.

The figures reported by Petrobras are similar to those of the regulatory agency ANP, which reported the day before registering 162 cases of Covid-19 in exploration and production companies in Brazil, until Wednesday night, in addition to 1,020 suspected cases.

Coronavirus also affected the company’s operations in other ways, with reduced demand for oil and its derivatives causing a sharp drop in the values ​​of these products in the global market.

The company itself is reducing the prices of its products.

Last Wednesday, it lowered the average value of gasoline at its refineries by 8%, bringing the price charged to fuel distributors to less than 1 reais per liter. In the year, the reduction is already around 50%.

The state-owned diesel, in turn, had its value reduced by 6% on the same day, accumulating a decrease of about 35% in the year.

PRODUCTION CUTS

In the midst of the pandemic, Petrobras announced the hibernation of several high-cost platforms and postponed maintenance stops for other platforms for the second half, while seeking to deal with the new scenario.

Petrobras recently announced that it plans to cut 200,000 barrels a day of its production, setting a pumping level of 2.07 million bpd for April, compared to an average of 2.394 million bpd recorded in the last quarter of 2019.

As part of this plan, the company started hibernating 62 platforms in shallow water fields in the Campos, Sergipe, Potiguar and Ceará basins, adding a production cut of 23 thousand barrels of oil per day (bpd).

“The cut is within the order of magnitude and we are conducting an administration on a daily basis around this value. And obviously it will depend on the evolution of the scenario in relation to the world demand for oil,” said the executive director of Exploration and Production.

Oliveira also explained a change in the scheduled maintenance stops for platforms.

“We have to think that in this scenario of coronavirus, we reduced the number of personnel on board, within the line of greater social distance and control of the population on board, within that we decided to postpone the scheduled stops that we were predicting now …” , he said.

Although scheduled shutdowns were transferred to the second half of the year, this has no impact on either the operation or production, commented the executive.

“We are within the ‘range’ possible to redefine these stops … We are not being able to take advantage of this moment of reduced production to make the stops, not least because the reduction in production is due to the demand on the one hand, but also with this restriction of people on board we cannot stop now. “

SUPPLIERS AND EMPLOYEES

The scenario also led the company to call on major suppliers to renegotiate contracts, stressed the executive director of Finance and Investor Relations, Andrea Almeida, who avoided presenting new financial goals, despite considering “difficult” to achieve the deleveraging objective pointed out for this year.

On the subject, the president of Petrobras, Roberto Castello Branco, stressed that for the company it is “fundamental to maintain the supply chain”.

“We are renegotiating contracts only with large suppliers, those who have enough muscle to face a global recession, not with small suppliers, because we do not want any of them to disappear, we want them to remain healthy,” said the CEO.

The executive also considered that the current scenario could delay the company’s divestment plan, but stressed that the process remains ongoing and it will be possible to fulfill sales commitments with Cade’s antitrust agency until the end of next year.

Regarding the employees, Castello Branco stressed that, despite the accusations, “we will not carry out mass layoffs”.

“Our main concern is with the health of our employees and the health of our company,” he said.

Amid cost cuts, asset sales and shutdowns, the company has come up with several voluntary redundancy plans, even before the new coronavirus pandemic.

This month, the company created a new Incentive Retirement Program (PAI) effective until 2023 and adjusted the incentives provided for in previous termination plans, projecting that the initiatives could reach 3,800 employees.

