Petrobras renews its Board and makes way for a military man as the new president

Rio de Janeiro, Apr 12 (EFE) .- Petrobras shareholders elected their new Board of Directors in a meeting this Monday, which will now be in charge of ratifying as president of the company the military man nominated by the president of Brazil, the far-rightist Jair Bolsonaro.

In a session held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic and that lasted more than five hours, the shareholders’ meeting today renewed eight of the 11 directors of Petrobras, which has its papers listed on the Sao Paulo, New York and Madrid stock exchanges , despite being controlled by the state.

Among the new members appointed today is the General of the Army Reserve Joaquim Silva e Luna, who has been proposed by Bolsonaro as president of the Brazilian oil company to replace the economist Roberto Castello Branco, removed from his position as counselor.

The new Board of Directors will now be in charge of electing the new president of the largest company in Brazil from among its members, which is scheduled in a new session whose date has not yet been defined.

Although the election of Silva e Luna as president of Petrobras is not confirmed, it is given as a fact because the Government has a majority among the members of the Council, with a total of seven seats.

The minority shareholders, for their part, elected today 1 of the eight directors renewed this Monday.

If ratified, Silva e Luna, former Minister of Defense in Michel Temer’s government (2016-2018) and former director of the Brazilian part of the Itaipú hydroelectric plant, will be the first military president of Petrobras since the times of the dictatorship (1964 -1985), a period that Bolsonaro has repeatedly defended.

THE NON-INTERVENTIONIST POLICY OF BOLSONARO, IN DOUBT

The change in the presidency of Petrobras was requested by Bolsonaro last February, amid increasing pressure from truckers due to the increase in the price of diesel in the country.

Read more

The former minister’s appointment as president of the country’s largest state government cast doubt on Bolsonaro’s policy of non-intervention by the state in the economy and led to the automatic departure of seven other members of the Council.

The leader of the Brazilian extreme right, captain of the Army reserve, an institution that has historically had a statizing profile in Brazil, committed himself in the 2018 electoral campaign to economic liberalism and fiscal adjustment, which guaranteed him the support of the market. financier and entrepreneurs.

However, the surprising dismissal of Castello Branco increased investors’ fear that the president could intervene in the pricing policy of the company, which uses the international price of oil as a reference to define fuel prices in the domestic market in Brazil.

The president announced the change to the command of the state company under pressure from the trucking sector, which threatened a new strike like the one that paralyzed the country in May 2018 in case diesel prices continue to rise.

According to data from the company itself, Petrobras had losses of more than 200,000 million dollars between 2011 and 2015 for not transferring the increase in the price of oil in the international market to the price of fuels.

Since 2016, the company entered into a reorganization process that allowed a gradual recovery of its accounts.

Despite the losses caused by the pandemic, Petrobras obtained a net profit of 7,108 million reais (about 1,245 million dollars) in 2020, more than five times lower than in 2019.

CHANGES IN OTHER STATES

Other companies with shares traded on the stock exchange, but controlled by the state, have also recently suffered changes in command amid pressure from the Brazilian president.

Last March, the president of Banco do Brasil, the largest financial institution in the country, André Brandao, presented his resignation after Bolsonaro’s disagreement with the voluntary resignation plan presented by the company, which affects 5,000 employees.

There was also a request for the resignation of the president of Eletrobras, Wilson Ferreira, who surrendered the position dissatisfied with the delay in the capitalization process of the largest electricity company in Latin America.

(c) EFE Agency