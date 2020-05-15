Rio de Janeiro, May 14 . .- The oil company Petrobras, the largest company in Brazil, suffered losses of 48,523 million reais (8,366 million dollars at the current exchange rate) in the first quarter of 2020, a value much higher than its profit. record net in all 2019, the company reported in the balance sheet that it disclosed this Thursday.

The oil company had obtained in 2019 a profit of 40,137 million reais (about 6,920.2 million dollars), the largest in its history, which disappeared in the first three months of this year due to the collapse of oil prices and the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Petrobras attributed the high losses in the first quarter to an accounting readjustment made in the value of its assets to adapt them to the historical crisis caused by the sharp drop in global demand and oil prices, as well as the sharp devaluation of the real against the US dollar.

According to the statement sent by the oil company to the market, the readjustment of the value of its assets devalued them by nearly $ 13.4 billion, which had a negative impact of $ 9.7 billion on the result of the first quarter of 2020.

The readjustment was made in view of the fact that the price of Brent-type oil, which suffered a sharp drop in recent weeks, will take many years to recover and given the new reality of the exchange rate in Brazil.

“We believe that our strong commitment to transparency must always prevail and that is why we decided to make this accounting adjustment as quickly as possible, foreseeing a new scenario of prices and exchange rates,” said the president of the company, Roberto Castello Branco, in his message to shareholders.

CRISIS HISTORY

Petrobras, a company controlled by the Brazilian State but with shares traded on the Sao Paulo, New York and Madrid stock exchanges, clarified that other open capital oil companies also made a revaluation of the value of their assets in the first quarter in the face of the historic crisis for the sector.

“Our results in the first quarter were also impacted by the fall in Brent and by the losses with the exchange rate variation, but these factors were mitigated by higher export volumes, higher profit margins in derivatives and lower expenses,” clarified the oil company. .

The company’s losses in the first quarter of 2020 contrasted with the net profit of 4,031 million reais (about $ 695 million) that it obtained in the same period last year and with earnings of 8,153 million reais (about 1,405, $ 7 million) from the last three months of 2019.

Taking into account the recurring result, that is, excluding the extraordinary effects such as the adjustment of the value of assets and currency depreciation, Petrobras’ losses in the first quarter were limited to 4,637 million reais ($ 799.5 million), which also contrasted with the profit of 5,113 million reais ($ 881.5 million) for the same period in 2019.

According to its balance, Petrobras’ average production of oil and natural gas in the first quarter of the year stood at 2,606 million barrels per day, with a 13.3% jump compared to the same period last year but a fall of 4, 5% compared to the last three months of 2019.

The average production of derivatives in its refineries in the first three months was 1,763 million barrels per day, with a growth of 3% compared to the last quarter of last year.

The positive operating results allowed the oil company sales revenues to add 75,469 million reais (about 13,011.9 million dollars) in the first quarter, with a growth of 6.5% compared to the same period last year.

Likewise, adjusted Ebitda in the first quarter grew 36.4% in the year-on-year comparison, to 37,504 million reais (about $ 6,466.2 million) in the first quarter.

THE SITUATION TENDS TO WORSHIP

The company clarified that, despite these positive results, “the restrictions on the mobilization of people and the paralysis of a segment of the economy as of the end of the quarter resulted in the abrupt drop in domestic demand for oil derivatives.”

Read more

In this sense, the company admitted that the situation of the company tends to worsen in the coming months, when its results will more accurately reflect the global recession generated by the pandemic and the sharp drop in oil prices.

“The global recession did not have a significant impact on the company’s performance in the first quarter but should do so in the following quarters,” according to the message from Castello Branco.

“The global oil and gas industry has been hit hard and is facing its worst crisis in 100 years,” he added.

The executive added that in order to face this crisis, mainly the fall in world demand, Petrobras has already reduced its investments for this year by 3.5 billion dollars and suspended operations on 62 oil platforms in order to reduce its production and adapt it to falling demand.

.